Facade of Copenhagen Stock Exchange collapses after fire

The facade of Copenhagen's historic former stock exchange collapsed, emergency services said, as firefighters continued to battle a blaze that broke out on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, the facade collapsed,” Copenhagen emergency services said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, adding that all workers had been evacuated from the scene and no injuries were reported.

Only the exterior walls of the former Danish Stock Exchange remained after flames tore through the building and caused the roof to collapse in a devastating fire, Danish officials said.

The fire that ravaged the 400-year-old monument, toppling its spire in a scene reminiscent of the 2019 fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, was still burning in some hard-to-reach places.

Police investigating the incident said it could take months to determine the cause. No one was injured in the fire.

About half of the Dutch Renaissance-style building was saved, although significant damage was still caused by firefighters drenching it in water.

Centuries-old works of art saved from fires

Art restorers are currently assessing the damage to centuries-old paintings recovered from the fire, the National Museum of Denmark said.

As fire ravaged the Copenhagen landmark, passersby jumped off their bikes to help firefighters, restorers and soldiers recover valuable paintings.

“It had to be quick,” said Nina Wajman, a curator at the National Museum of Denmark.

Conservators salvaged the paintings from the half of the building that had not caught fire, while firefighters wearing smoke helmets and soldiers from the Royal Life Guards salvaged the paintings from the burning part and loaded them to haste in trucks.

“They may not have done it like an art expert would, but that’s minor, I think,” Ms. Wajman said.

She entered the building to retrieve an oil portrait of Christian IV, the 17th-century king of Denmark who oversaw construction of the building, originally built for commodity trading.

“I wasn’t sure if he had been saved, so I went to look for him and he was still there,” she said.

Some paintings were seriously damaged by water, fire or because they were hastily torn off the walls.

Conservators are still inspecting the paintings, which were taken to a repository at the National Museum, and trying to get an idea of ​​the damage and what is missing.

“We focused a lot on the valuables inside the building. But the problem was that I needed all my firefighters to contain the fire for as long as possible,” said Jakob Vedsted Andersen, head of the fire brigade. Greater Copenhagen Fire Department.

“So we had to ask people for help to bring out the paintings and sculptures,” he explained.

Employees of the nearby Danish Chamber of Commerce, including its CEO, helped transport paintings up to 3 meters wide to part of the nearby Christiansborg Palace.

Local resident Klavs Lockwood was at the scene early Tuesday.

“These paintings were very large and heavy, so I quickly offered to help,” he said.

He said the painting he helped carry was torn in several places.

“You could see it had been removed from the wall in a hurry.”