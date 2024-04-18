Business
Facade of Copenhagen Stock Exchange collapses after fire
The facade of Copenhagen's historic former stock exchange collapsed, emergency services said, as firefighters continued to battle a blaze that broke out on Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, the facade collapsed,” Copenhagen emergency services said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, adding that all workers had been evacuated from the scene and no injuries were reported.
Only the exterior walls of the former Danish Stock Exchange remained after flames tore through the building and caused the roof to collapse in a devastating fire, Danish officials said.
The fire that ravaged the 400-year-old monument, toppling its spire in a scene reminiscent of the 2019 fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, was still burning in some hard-to-reach places.
Police investigating the incident said it could take months to determine the cause. No one was injured in the fire.
About half of the Dutch Renaissance-style building was saved, although significant damage was still caused by firefighters drenching it in water.
Centuries-old works of art saved from fires
Art restorers are currently assessing the damage to centuries-old paintings recovered from the fire, the National Museum of Denmark said.
As fire ravaged the Copenhagen landmark, passersby jumped off their bikes to help firefighters, restorers and soldiers recover valuable paintings.
“It had to be quick,” said Nina Wajman, a curator at the National Museum of Denmark.
Conservators salvaged the paintings from the half of the building that had not caught fire, while firefighters wearing smoke helmets and soldiers from the Royal Life Guards salvaged the paintings from the burning part and loaded them to haste in trucks.
“They may not have done it like an art expert would, but that’s minor, I think,” Ms. Wajman said.
She entered the building to retrieve an oil portrait of Christian IV, the 17th-century king of Denmark who oversaw construction of the building, originally built for commodity trading.
“I wasn’t sure if he had been saved, so I went to look for him and he was still there,” she said.
Some paintings were seriously damaged by water, fire or because they were hastily torn off the walls.
Conservators are still inspecting the paintings, which were taken to a repository at the National Museum, and trying to get an idea of the damage and what is missing.
“We focused a lot on the valuables inside the building. But the problem was that I needed all my firefighters to contain the fire for as long as possible,” said Jakob Vedsted Andersen, head of the fire brigade. Greater Copenhagen Fire Department.
“So we had to ask people for help to bring out the paintings and sculptures,” he explained.
Employees of the nearby Danish Chamber of Commerce, including its CEO, helped transport paintings up to 3 meters wide to part of the nearby Christiansborg Palace.
Local resident Klavs Lockwood was at the scene early Tuesday.
“These paintings were very large and heavy, so I quickly offered to help,” he said.
He said the painting he helped carry was torn in several places.
“You could see it had been removed from the wall in a hurry.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/world/2024/0418/1444366-copenhagen/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Preview at the theater: musicals, comedies and ice skating warm up spring
- Facade of Copenhagen Stock Exchange collapses after fire
- It's finally revealed where Neuralinks brain implant trials are being conducted
- Scientists say deadly heat wave in West Africa driven by climate change
- Cloud seeding involves manipulating clouds to help produce more rain. #Shorts #Dubai #BBCNews
- UK, US sanctions key Iranian military personnel and organizations following Israeli attack
- Concerns over plans to redevelop Viper Room in West Hollywood – NBC Los Angeles
- Former England cricketer Raman Subba Row has passed away at the age of 92
- Deloitte: AI to promote “hyper-personalization in luxury retail”
- Wellington Management Team Raises $385 Million for Climate Change Technology Venture Fund
- The former Apprentice contestant makes a prediction about Trump's rhetoric during the hush money trial
- Possible measles infection confirmed at Evergreen Park Sam's Club – NBC Chicago