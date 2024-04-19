Copenhagen mayor hopes to learn lessons from rebuilding Notre-Dame after historic building fire

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) The mayor of Copenhagen said Thursday that she contacted her Parisian counterpart to see what lessons could be learned from the reconstruction of the Notre-Dame cathedral in the French capital, after a fire ravaged Danish towns 400 year old stock exchange building.

Firefighters were still on the scene two days after a fire destroyed half of Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange, which dates from 1615, and caused its iconic dragon's tail spire to collapse.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce, which is headquartered in the former stock exchange and owns the building, has said it wants the building rebuilt. However, no decision has yet been made on who will finance the reconstruction, a project that would cost millions or even billions of crowns (dollars) and take years.

Sophie Hstorp Andersen, the mayor of the Danish capital, told the Associated Press that she had been in contact with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to discuss how the French had handled the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral. -Lady after a fire in April 2019 ravaged this 800-year-old monument. . Its restoration should be completed this year.

Hidalgo gave good information on how to act quickly, how Paris handled donations and what restoration needs to be done quickly, Hstorp Andersen said.

We face a huge task when it comes to rebuilding Boersen together with the Danish Chamber of Commerce… but we know it can be done quickly, she said, using the buildings' Danish name of the stock market.

She added that Hidalgo invited a Danish team to meet with those responsible for rebuilding the Notre-Dame spire.

Tuesday's fire is believed to have started on the roof during renovation work, but the cause remained unclear and police had not yet entered the burned part of the building to investigate.

Work continued on Thursday to stabilize the building, with Greater Copenhagen firefighters saying they planned to work at the scene of the fire for at least one more day.

The walls are very unstable, said fire department spokesman Tom Ole Simonsen. Containers filled with concrete were erected around the Old Stock Exchange to support it.

The copper roof collapsed inside the shell of the exterior walls and on Friday they will attempt to remove the burned parts from inside the building using a huge crane, Simonsen said.

Although firefighters used millions of liters (gallons) of water, it was still smoldering and glowing inside, Simonsen said. He added that the highest alarm was raised on Tuesday, six minutes after firefighters were alerted.

Several streets around the charred building, including a main road that runs past it, will remain closed until at least Monday, Simonsen said.

When the fire destroyed the building On Tuesday, passers-by, Chamber of Commerce employees, police and firefighters rushed inside the building to save its treasures. Many of the building's most valuable features, including paintings and other irreplaceable works of art, were saved. Among them was the huge 1895 painting The Copenhagen Stock Exchange by Danish artist PS Kryer, the Chamber of Commerce said.

The Stock Exchange, known for its green copper roof and distinctive 56-meter (184-foot) spire in the shape of four intertwined dragon tails, sits on the waterfront next to the Danish parliament.

The building is considered a flagship example of the Dutch Renaissance architectural style in Denmark. The Chamber of Commerce moved into the building after the departure of the Copenhagen Stock Exchange in 1974.

