Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 4, 2022.

Stock futures fell overnight Thursday as the S&P 500 heads toward its worst week in nearly six months.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 54 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts lost almost 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures were down 0.3%.

Netflix Shares fell more than 4% in extended trading, even after the streamer reported quarterly earnings that beat both the top and bottom lines. Netflix's subscriber count jumped 16% from the previous year, but the company said it would no longer report paid subscriptions starting in 2025.

THE S&P500 fell for five consecutive sessions, bringing its weekly losses to 2.2%. This would be the third consecutive negative week for the large-cap benchmark and its biggest week of loss since October 27, 2023. The S&P 500 is now 4.8% off its 52-week high .

The market decline was largely driven by muted expectations of an upcoming rate cut. Economists and strategists now see the Fed waiting until at least September to cut rates and are increasingly considering the possibility of not cutting at all this year.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who will not vote on rate decisions this year, said Fox News On Thursday, the central bank must be patient for the time necessary before cutting rates and the first movement may not take place before 2025.

“The stock market's biggest concern right now is inflation, which is accelerating again and throwing cold water on the idea of ​​any rate cuts in 2024, let alone one or two” , said Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.

The safe bet Dow and techies Nasdaq Composite are also set for a losing week, down 0.6% and 3.6% so far, respectively. The Nasdaq is on pace for its fourth consecutive week of decline, the longest weekly losing streak since December 2022.

Companies scheduled to report quarterly results Friday morning include the consumer products giant. Procter & Gamble name of oil services SLB and financial services company American Express .