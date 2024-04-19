Business
Stock market today: Asian markets collapse, Japan's Nikkei down 3.5%, as Middle East tensions flare
HONG KONG (AP) Asian stocks fell Friday, with Japan's Nikkei slumping 3.5% on heavy selling in semiconductor-related stocks and other market heavyweights.
Tensions in the Middle East were weighing on confidence in the region and US futures were down sharply.
Oil prices jumped about $3 as the official IRNA news agency reported that Iran fired air defense batteries early Friday morning after reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan .
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged 3.51% to 36,742.05.
Semiconductor equipment supplier Lasertec was the biggest loser, with a 9.7% loss in morning trading. But most other big tech-related stocks also fell. Renesas lost 7.3%, Tokyo Electron lost 7.8% and Sony Group Corp. fell by 3.3%.
Toyota Motor Corp was down 3.7%.
Japan's headline inflation rate slowed in March to 2.7%, while the core index, excluding fresh food and energy costs, moderated to 2.9%, marking the first time since November 2022 that the index falls below 3%.
The yen strengthened slightly against the US dollar, with the latter falling to 153.80 Japanese yen from 154.64 yen.
Markets are awaiting the Japanese central bank's next move after it raised its benchmark interest rate last month for the first time in 17 years, ending a long-standing negative rate policy intended to boost the 'economy. But the rate remains close to zero.
Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.7% to 7,512.70. South Korea's Kospi fell 2.9% to 2,558.56. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.4% to 16,161.24, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.1% to 3,071.76.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index fell 0.2% to 5,011.12 after oscillating between small gains and losses throughout the day. The drop was slight, but it was still enough to send the index to a fifth consecutive loss. This is his longest losing streak since October, and is 4.6% below his record set late last month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1% to 37,775.38, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.5% to 15,601.50.
Equifax fell 8.5%, one of the biggest losses in the market after reporting revenue for the latest quarter that was weaker than analysts expected. High interest rates are putting pressure on its mortgage credit investigation activities.
The only stock to fall more in the S&P 500 was Las Vegas Sands, which fell 8.7%, even though it reported better-than-expected results. Analysts said investors may worry about competition the casino and resort company faces in Macau, an enclave in southern China that is one of the world's biggest gambling havens .
Elevance Health, which rose 3.2% after raising its full-year profit forecast, helped offset those losses. Original equipment parts jumped 11.2%, the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the automotive and industrial parts distributor reported higher profit than analysts expected. It also raised its profit forecast range for the full year.
Stocks have struggled recently as bond market yields rise. They're increasing the pressure because investors have largely given up hope that the Federal Reserve will make many interest rate cuts this year.
Yields climbed a bit more after other reports on Thursday showed the U.S. economy remained stronger than expected.
A report says fewer workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected. It's the latest sign that the job market remains strong despite high interest rates.
Another report released Thursday said manufacturing growth in the Mid-Atlantic region accelerated sharply, while economists had expected a contraction.
A third report says sales of previously occupied U.S. homes did not fall last month as much as economists expected.
Similar data, along with a series of reports showing that inflation has remained higher than expected this year, prompted senior Fed officials to say recently that they could keep interest rates high for some time. time.
That's a disappointment after the Fed signaled earlier that three interest rate cuts could be possible this year. But Fed officials insisted they wanted to ensure inflation was heading toward their 2% target before lowering the Fed's main interest rate from its highest level since 2001.
In oil trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose $2.77 to $85.50 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $3.40 to $90.51 a barrel.
The euro fell from $1.0644 to $1.0623.
