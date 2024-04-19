Taiwan plays 'very crucial role' in AI supply chain, says TWSE chief





Taiwan plays a vital role in the AI ​​chip revolution and the global semiconductor industry, the chief executive of the Taiwan Stock Exchange told CNBC in an exclusive interview. Sherman Lin, chairman and CEO of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation, attributed the strong gains in Taiwan's weighted index to “the AI ​​revolution.” “It's just because [of] “The high demand for high-end chips, as well as the server supply chain. This is why our stock market is rising,” he said. The Taiex is up 27.93% over the past 12 months but gave up some gains on Friday after the region's major markets sank amid growing tensions in the Middle East. Much of Taiwan's dominance in the global semiconductor industry can be attributed to Taiwan SemiconductorManufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker that produces advanced processors for clients like Apple and Nvidia. TSMC is the main manufacturer of Nvidia's powerful AI processors. “I think it's very attractive to investors… So that means that actually Taiwan is playing a role [a] a very crucial role in the AI ​​supply chain as well as the semiconductor industry,” Lin said. Chip dominance in Taiwan In 2023, Taiwan was at the forefront of advanced chip manufacturing technology, including 16 or 14 nanometer and more advanced processes, with a global capacity share of 68%, according to TrendForce data. This is followed by the United States (12%), South Korea (11%) and China (8%), according to the data. Taiwan also had nearly 80% market share in extreme ultraviolet generation processes, such as 7 nanometer and more advanced technologies, TrendForce said. The smaller the nanometer size, the more powerful the chip. EUV tools are essential to producing the world's most advanced processors. “We have very good fundamentals in ICT industries. So we can have the strength to facilitate, leveraging the success of ICT and technology industries, the new economy business,” Lin said. Seismic and geopolitical risks Earlier this month, Taiwan was hit by its strongest earthquake in 25 years. TSMC said construction sites were normalduring the initial inspection, although workers at some factories were briefly evacuated. These workers then returned to their workplace. “Taiwan is showing very good resilience… I understand that some listed companies reporting to the TWSE have had very little impact on their productions,” Lin said. “The kind of challenge for Taiwan is to test our business continuity plan. We actually did quite well. And we refreshed ourselves, we reacted very quickly. So you can see in the capital market, you can see the bounce adjusted very soon,” Lin said. “At present, the capital market is still in an upward trend after the earthquake.” Regarding the results of the US elections and military conflicts, Lin said such situations “will always affect some capital markets” as well as the Taiwanese market. “But [as] you see, we will have to go back to basics. So I think Taiwan has good fundamentals. [has] resilience and [responds] quickly. I am quite confident about our capital markets,” Lin said.

