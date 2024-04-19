The S&P 500 falls below 5,000, the Nasdaq sinks





Stocks were generally lower Friday morning as big tech stocks continued a selloff that sent the S&P 500 back below the 5,000 mark. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped more than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.4%. The S&P 500 posted five straight days of declines on Thursday as investors absorbed disappointing earnings from Netflix (NFLX). That weighed on hopes that quarterly earnings will meet high expectations and help jumpstart the stock rally. Shares of the streaming giant, the first of the tech megacaps to report, slipped 7% in morning trading. Other tech stocks followed on a downward trajectory. Market darling Nvidia (NVDA) lost more than 3%, while Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) saw declines of more than 1%. The market had returned from a deeper sell-off after Israel's retaliation against Iran spooked traders' market overnight and sparked a rush into safe havens such as gold. But investors remain on alert, even though Iran confirmed the drone attack and said it failed. Stocks were already under pressure before the shock, amid continued uncertainty over interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Results were released Friday from Procter & Gamble (PG), which raised its full-year profit forecast despite missing quarterly sales estimates. Also on the agenda, American Express (AXP) reported higher profit as wealthy customers continued to spend. Meanwhile, U.S. government bonds fell almost entirely after their biggest rise of the year. The yield on the safe-haven 10-year Treasury (^TNX) fell to trade around 4.6%, following a 14 basis point decline. In commodities, Brent crude futures (BZ=F), the global oil benchmark, rose about 0.4% to around $87 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) rose 0.5% to around $83 a barrel. Gold bulls (GC=F) cooled a bit after earlier gains, trading 0.3% higher. Live5 updates Stock Trends in Morning Trading Here are some of the top trend ticker pages from Yahoo Finance during Friday morning trading: Super microcomputer ( SMCI ) : Shares of the server maker fell more than 16% Friday morning after the company announced its third-quarter earnings date but did not offer an advance announcement, which investors took as a signal negative, wrote Wells Fargo Securities. Netflix ( NFLX ): Shares of the streaming giant fell 7% after the company issued second-quarter revenue guidance that missed estimates and said it would stop publishing Wall's closely watched quarterly subscriber statistics Street. Paramount ( FOR ): The entertainment company rose 8% Friday morning following a report from the New York Times revealing that Sony Pictures Entertainment (SONY) has entered into talks with Apollo Global Management (APO), the parent company of Yahoo Finance, to discuss a possible joint takeover offer from Paramount. According to the report, the two companies, through a joint venture, would offer liquidity for shares of Paramount, thereby stripping the company of its privatized status. American Express ( AXP ): Shares of the financial services company gained nearly 5% after reporting first-quarter results that showed an 11% rise in revenue from the same period last year and beat Wall's expectations. Street. The credit card company also boasted that Gen Z and millennial customers accounted for more than 60% of new account acquisitions worldwide during the quarter.

Apple removes WhatsApp and Threads from the Chinese App Store Apple removed WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China following a government order, citing national security concerns. Censorship demands to restrict access to some of the most popular messaging apps mark Beijing's latest effort to exert control over Apple's ecosystem. Moving, Reuters reportsalso signals a growing intolerance by the Chinese central government towards foreign online messaging services and less leeway given to the iPhone maker to operate there. “The China Cyberspace Administration has ordered the removal of these apps from the China Storefront due to national security concerns,” Apple said in a statement. China's Great Firewall blocks access to these apps, but they are still commonly used by Chinese users through virtual private networks that bypass the restrictions. As the Wall Street Journal reportsBeijing has raised concerns that the apps could be used by citizens to spread information that would otherwise be censored by the government or to provoke social unrest.

Stocks mostly open lower The pressure that pushed stocks lower remained largely unchanged on Friday, as growing geopolitical tensions, disappointing earnings and uncertainty over Federal Reserve interest rate cuts weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.2%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped 0.3%.

Amex CEO to Yahoo Finance: Our consumers feel good Inflation can be stubborn and hurt many households, but wealthy households who use American Express (AXP) cards still feel good. So great, Amex saw sales increase 11% in the first quarter, the company announced this morning. Here's what Amex CEO Steve Squeri told me over the phone: “We have a high-end consumer, and our high-end consumers feel good about the economy and feel good about what they want to do. And yes, inflation is still high, but it's not increasing that quickly. And the reality is that our consumers are going to spend.”

Here's the most important thing about Netflix Netflix (NFLX) stock is taking a premarket hit after another strong quarter across almost every line item. It makes sense; the stock price was perfect before the report was published. But to cut through the noise, this point from Pivotal Research's Jeff Wlodarczak is the most important thing to remember about Netflix at this point: “Netflix reported another high-quality result with Q1 broad-based subscription rate driven by key US and European markets and higher-than-expected average revenue per user (successful Q4 price increases in US , in the United Kingdom and France). which means the ability to drive strong subscriber growth AND undercut/expand margins, a powerful combination“. With nothing in the report to suggest that Netflix's fundamentals are in trouble, one has to wonder if the stock's pullback will be bought at the open today. One could argue that the stock isn't even that expensive by historical trading standards. Learn about Netflix's current valuations compared to those seen from 2016 to 2021, when the company was by no means as fundamentally strong as it is today. All data is of course presented to you by the Yahoo Finance platform. You can analyze more of this Netflix data by going to the statistics section of the Netflix ticker page. Netflix stock may not be as expensive as it appears at first glance. (Yahoo finance)

