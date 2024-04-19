Business
The S&P 500 falls below 5,000, the Nasdaq sinks
Stocks were generally lower Friday morning as big tech stocks continued a selloff that sent the S&P 500 back below the 5,000 mark.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped more than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.4%.
The S&P 500 posted five straight days of declines on Thursday as investors absorbed disappointing earnings from Netflix (NFLX). That weighed on hopes that quarterly earnings will meet high expectations and help jumpstart the stock rally. Shares of the streaming giant, the first of the tech megacaps to report, slipped 7% in morning trading.
Other tech stocks followed on a downward trajectory. Market darling Nvidia (NVDA) lost more than 3%, while Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) saw declines of more than 1%.
The market had returned from a deeper sell-off after Israel's retaliation against Iran spooked traders' market overnight and sparked a rush into safe havens such as gold. But investors remain on alert, even though Iran confirmed the drone attack and said it failed.
Stocks were already under pressure before the shock, amid continued uncertainty over interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.
Results were released Friday from Procter & Gamble (PG), which raised its full-year profit forecast despite missing quarterly sales estimates. Also on the agenda, American Express (AXP) reported higher profit as wealthy customers continued to spend.
Meanwhile, U.S. government bonds fell almost entirely after their biggest rise of the year. The yield on the safe-haven 10-year Treasury (^TNX) fell to trade around 4.6%, following a 14 basis point decline.
In commodities, Brent crude futures (BZ=F), the global oil benchmark, rose about 0.4% to around $87 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) rose 0.5% to around $83 a barrel. Gold bulls (GC=F) cooled a bit after earlier gains, trading 0.3% higher.
