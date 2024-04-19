Business
What Stalled This Year's Seemingly Foolproof Stock Rally
The 2024 stock market rally has come to a screeching halt.
The S&P 500 index has fallen 4.6% so far in April, and all three major U.S. indexes are on track for their first negative month since last October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is poised to erase its gains since early 2024 it rose just 0.2%, while the S&P 500 rose 5.1% and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.9%.
CNN's Fear & Greed Index, which measures seven barometers of market sentiment, closed Thursday on a fear reading, down from the greed of a month ago.
Behind the turmoil? Strong economic data and persistent inflation have led Wall Street to push back expectations for when the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates. Rising oil prices caused by rising tensions in the Middle East have not helped.
Data released this month showed that inflation remains stubbornly above the federal government's 2% target. Employers created 303,000 jobs in March, beating expectations. Spending by U.S. retailers rose for the second straight month, underscoring the resilience of U.S. consumers, even with rates perched at a 23-year high.
Then Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that rate cuts would likely come later than expected and that the central bank will need to see more signs of moderating inflation before pivoting.
Traders now expect the Fed to begin easing rates in July or September, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Earlier this year, investors expected six rate cuts in 2024, starting in March.
We believe investors should prepare for a higher and longer regime with respect to both inflation and interest rates, wrote Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management, in a Thursday note.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its forecast for US economic growth for this year, but warned that inflation would be difficult to control. Although the United States will be a key engine of global growth, its economy is overheating, the organization said.
This calls for a cautious and gradual approach to (monetary) easing from the Federal Reserve, IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas wrote in a blog post accompanying the agency's outlook.
Bond yields have climbed this week as investors bet rates will stay high for longer than expected. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was trading at 4.65% as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to Tradeweb.
Investors had hoped corporate profits would help revive the stalled recovery, but a strong start to the season was not enough to enthuse investors. So far, about 13% of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results. Blended first-quarter earnings growth, which combines estimates and actuals, is about 0.9%, according to FactSet data. Yet stocks continued to weaken.
Added to the woes of Wall Street are the tensions brewing in the Middle East. Iran launched airstrikes on Israel this weekend in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria earlier this month. Israel carried out strike in Iran in response, a US official told CNN on Friday. Israel has made no comment, while Iranian officials and pro-state media have so far sought to downplay the incident.
Oil prices initially rose following reports of the attack on Iran, but canceled these winnings as the limited nature of the action became evident.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, were down 0.4% at $86.80 a barrel as of 6:45 a.m. ET, after climbing more than 3% earlier. U.S. crude futures slipped 0.3% to trade at $82.50, also reversing earlier gains. Both contracts have fallen so far this month but are still up about 15% year to date.
Investors are looking for safe havens from stocks. Gold futures have risen this month as traders seek protection from geopolitical unrest and persistent inflation. The most actively traded gold futures contract settled Thursday at $2,382.30 per troy ounce.
Mortgage rates soared this week, surpassing the key 7% threshold and extending America's housing affordability crisis, my colleague Bryan Mena reports.
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.10% in the week ending April 18, up from 6.88% the week before, according to Freddie Mac data released Thursday. A year ago, the average 30-year fixed rate was 6.39%.
Exceeding 7% represents a psychological threshold which had not yet been crossed this year.
Mortgage rates are rising due to expectations that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates anytime soon. The Fed doesn't directly set mortgage rates, but its actions influence them, and persistently high inflation numbers keep the Fed on hold.
As rates trend higher, potential buyers need to decide whether they want to buy before rates rise even further or wait for a drop in hopes of seeing rates fall later in the year . said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, in a statement.
If inflation remains stagnant or even worsens, mortgage rates could rise this year.
Learn more here.
Apple plans to buy more components from Vietnam, highlighting a trend among global technology companies to look beyond China to secure their supply chains, reduce costs and open new markets, my colleague Anna Cooban reports.
CEO Tim Cook made the pledge during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on Tuesday, according to a Vietnamese government statement.
Apple (AAPL) has already spent nearly $16 billion through its supply chain in the country since 2019, Cook said, citing the government. And the company has created more than 200,000 jobs in Vietnam, he adds.
According to the statement, Cook said Apple is ready to strengthen its cooperation and investment activities in the Southeast Asian country.
His visit highlights Vietnam's growing importance to global businesses seeking alternatives to China, as trade tensions between Beijing and the West have escalated in recent years.
Learn more here.
