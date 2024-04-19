Stock market today: the fall in technology stocks takes Wall Street towards the finish line of another losing week

NEW YORK (AP) The worst week for big tech stocks since the COVID crash of 2020 has brought Wall Street to the finish line of another losing week. The S&P 500 fell 0.9% on Friday to close its third straight week of decline. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which places less emphasis on technology, is an outlier and rose 0.6%. The market's worst performers included several stocks that had been its biggest stars. Super Micro Computer lost more than a fifth of its value. Nvidia was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 was down 1% in late trading and on track for its third straight week of decline. It would be his longest streak since September, before embarking on an adventure that has sent him on a string of records this year.

The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.2% as of 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which places less emphasis on technology, was an outlier and rose 134 points, or 0.4%.

The worst-performing stock markets included several stocks that until recently were its biggest stars. Super Micro Computer lost more than a fifth of its value, falling 22.2%. The company, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computing systems, has soared 226% for the past year.

Nvidia, another stock rising sharply due to Wall Street's frenzy around artificial intelligence technology, also gave up some of its recent gains and fell 8.7%. Due to its enormous size, it was the heaviest weight in the S&P 500.

Tech stocks in the S&P 500 are largely down 7% this week amid a discouraging realization on Wall Street that interest rates will stay high for longer.

Senior Fed officials said this week that they could keep interest rates high for a certain time. It's a disappointment for traders after the Fed signaled earlier that three interest rate cuts could be possible this year. High rates hurt investment prices, especially those considered the most expensive, and force investors to wait longer for strong growth, and increase the risk of recession.

A rate cut appeared to be on the horizon after inflation slowed sharply last year. But a series of reports this year showing that inflation remained higher than expected has raised concerns that progress may be stalled.

Fed officials insist they want more evidence that inflation is heading toward their 2% target before lowering the Fed's main interest rate, which is at its highest level since 2001.

Traders now largely expect only one or two rate cuts this year, according to CME Group data, compared with six or more expected at the start of the year. A growing number of people expect zero reduction this year.

But Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, expects inflation to moderate as U.S. households, which have become hypersensitive to corporate price hikes, begin to slow their spending.

The giant noise of (escaping) optimism from the market is due to the Fed's lack of foresight and its irrational focus on the development of inflation rather than its direction, he said.

Because interest rates appear unlikely to be of much help in the near term, companies are under even greater pressure to generate earnings growth, the other lever that helps set prices. actions.

Netflix fell 9% despite yielding higher profits for the last quarter than expected. Analysts called the performance strong, but the streaming giant disappointed some investors by saying it would do so. stop giving updates on its subscriber numbers every three months, starting next year.

American Express helped limit market losses, up 5.4%. It announced a profit for the last quarter that was higher than analysts expected. Fifth Third Bancorp rose 5.5% after also beating expectations.

In the oil market, a barrel of Brent returned to $87.29 after briefly jumping above $90 overnight due to concerns about oil. fighting in the Middle East. Iranian troops fired air defenses on a major air base and nuclear site during a Apparently Israeli drone attack, causing concerns in the market. But crude prices pared big gains as traders wondered how Iran would respond.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.61% from 4.64% Thursday evening, thus reducing its gain for the week. It fell further overnight as concerns grew over a possible extension of the war into the Middle East, but it reduced its losses as the day wore on.

In overseas markets, stock indices were mixed in Europe after falling more sharply in Asia.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 lost 2.7%. A report says the country's inflation rate slowed in March and investors are awaiting the Bank of Japan's next move after raising its benchmark interest rate. last month for the first time in 17 years.

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.