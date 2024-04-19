Take action for your mental health in May





The San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department is encouraging community members to talk openly about their mental health during Mental Health Awareness in May and to take action by hosting several events throughout the month of May. SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department is encouraging community members to talk openly about their mental health during Mental Health Awareness Month of May. Forty-six percent of Americans will meet the criteria for a diagnosable mental health problem at some point in their lives, and half of these people will develop mental health problems before the age of 14 (Mental Health America). One of the best ways to ensure people get the help they need, right from the start, is through conversation. To encourage these conversations, the ministry hosts a number of supportive community events and provides resources to the community to facilitate conversations about mental health. “Just because you don’t have a diagnosable mental illness doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take care of your mental health,” said Dr. Star Graber, director of behavioral health. “Mental health must be treated in the same way as physical health. This means having conversations with family and friends when you are not feeling well mentally. Many of us will cancel plans with friends or stop working if we have the flu, but many aren't comfortable saying, “I need a break to take care of my mental health today.” 'today. » In addition to a series of events in May, the department is kicking off the month with Growing Grounds celebrating its 40th Birthday! The event will take place on Saturday, April 20, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring local bands, free ice cream, food trucks and family art projects. Behavioral Health will feature a succulent potting activity in the Growing Grounds Healing Garden. Please park at SLO Naz Church, 3396 Johnson Ave., and take the shuttle to the event around the corner. Behavioral Health is also partnering with Animal Services for Mental Health Month! If you adopt a pet during the month of May, you will receive a cute “Snuggles Soothe Struggles” bandana. Pets have been shown to help improve mental health by providing companionship, reducing stress and anxiety, boosting self-confidence, and providing structure to your day. Are you looking for a four-legged friend? Come to the animal shelter at 885 Oklahoma Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 and visit their website to adoptable animals. In addition to these events, the department will host its annual Bike Breakfast on May 16, 2024 in San Luis Obispo from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The free event, which promotes Bike Month and Mental Health Awareness Month, is a great way to show community support and recognize the benefits of physical exercise for mental health. For more details on Mental Health Awareness Month, visit the May Mental Health Awareness Month website, which includes downloadable resources and activities to inspire the community to take care of their mental health. Community members can also show their support for mental health awareness by following Behavioral Health on Facebook And Instagram. Residents can access mental health services and treatment by calling the SLO Behavioral Health Access Line at 1-800-838-1381.

