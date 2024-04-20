2024 04 19 U.S. Supreme Court Pure Omissions Not Actionable Under Rule 10b-5b // Cooley // Global Law Firm

On April 12, 2024, the The United States Supreme Court reversed the decision of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in the case Macquarie v. Moab Partners and held that a mere omission cannot form the basis of a securities fraud claim under Rule 10b-5(b). SCOTUS has made clear that an omission is actionable only if it renders an affirmative statement materially misleading. Its decision reiterates its 2011 position in Matrixx v. Syracuse that “§10(b) and Rule 10b-5(b) do not create an affirmative obligation to disclose any material information. Disclosure is only required under these provisions when necessary “so that the statements made, in light of the circumstances in which they were made, are not misleading.” ” As Macquarie pointed out, had the Supreme Court ruled the other way, it could have “opened[ed] the floodgates of potentially crippling liability in private class actions.

Supreme Court decision resolves circuit split on whether a company can be held liable under Rule 10b-5(b) solely for failing to disclose information required by a Securities and Exchange Commission rule (SEC) – Article 303 of Regulation SK. Item 303 requires companies to disclose, in the management discussion and analysis (MD&A) sections of their periodic filings with the SEC, any known trends or uncertainties that are reasonably likely to have a material impact on the financial condition and operating results of the company. The Second Circuit's decision that failure to disclose information required by Section 303 may amount to an actionable “omission” under Section 10(b) is inconsistent with the rulings of the Third, Ninth and Eleventh Circuits, which ruled that it was an omission. can't.

The SCOTUS decision also limits liability under Rule 10b-5(b) in certain circumstances – and serves as a reminder that silence is generally not actionable under Rule 10b-5. It is worth mentioning, however, that pure omissions may still give rise to liability under Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933. Companies should therefore keep in mind that failure to include information required by the Section 303 in one or more reports incorporated by reference in a registration statement may still trigger liability under Section 11 with respect to an offering of securities under such registration statement. Additionally, the SEC may take enforcement action for violations of Section 303.

Background

This case began as a putative class action complaint filed in dismissed by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants violated Rule 10b-5(b), which prohibits knowingly false or misleading statements. The defendant company, through a subsidiary, operates large “bulk liquid storage terminals.” The plaintiff claimed that the defendants failed to disclose the impact that existing regulations restricting the use of a certain refined petroleum product would have on the company's operations. Although Plaintiff did not allege that this omission rendered the Company's affirmative statements false or misleading, Plaintiff asserted that the omission violated Section 303 and served as an independent basis for liability.

The district court disagreed. She concluded that the plaintiff failed to allege that the defendants' failure to discuss the impact of the fuel oil regulations was material and, more importantly, failed to demonstrate that an impact had taken place. effect before the start of the appeal period and had therefore failed to demonstrate that the impact of the fuel oil regulations was significant. to allege a violation of point 303.

A Second Circuit panel overturned the district court's decisionfinding that Plaintiff had adequately alleged a violation of Section 303. Additionally, he found that Plaintiff had sufficiently alleged Defendants knowingly misled the market largely because they were required to discuss, but failed to do so, the potential impact of oil regulations in their Section 303 disclosures. The court revived Plaintiff's claims, including its Rule 10b-5(b) claim, largely on this basis.

Supreme Court decision

Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivered the Supreme Court's unanimous opinion, holding that pure omissions are not actionable under Rule 10b-5(b). The judgment explains that a pure omission “occurs when a speaker says nothing, in circumstances which give no particular meaning to this silence”. In contrast, half-truths, which may form the basis of an assertion under Rule 10b-5(b), are “representations that state the truth only as far as it goes, while omitting information critical qualifiers”.

The Supreme Court relied heavily on the statutory language of Rule 10b-5 in making its decision. The rule prohibits omitting a material fact necessary “so that the statements made…are not misleading.” In contrast, Article 11 imposes liability for refusal to speak because it prohibits a recording statement that “omits[s] to state an important fact that must be stated there. The decision concluded that the difference in language signaled the intent to impose liability for pure omissions under Rule 11, but not under Rule 10b-5(b).

SCOTUS also responded to its 1988 decision in Basic vs. Levinsonwho estimated that “[s]silence, in the absence of a duty of disclosure, is not misleading within the meaning of Rule 10b-5. The Supreme Court has clarified that a disclosure requirement does not automatically make silence deceptive under Rule 10b-5(b). A violation of Item 303 may support a claim under Rule 10b-5(b) only if the omission renders an affirmative statement misleading, consistent with the plain language of the rule.

Finally, the Supreme Court rejected the plaintiff's argument that, without liability for pure omissions, it would enjoy “broad immunity whenever an issuer fraudulently omits information that Congress and the SEC require it to disclose.” . He explained that the SEC can still investigate and sanction violations of its regulations.

Importance

There is no liability under Rule 10b-5(b) based solely on an omission of information required to be disclosed under Rule 303 of Regulation S-K, where such omission does not make the disclosure existing misleading in any material respect. As such, businesses and individuals in the United States are protected from liability under Rule 10b-5(b) – but not, as noted above, from liability under Rule 11 or SEC enforcement actions – when they do not speak expressly or implicitly on a subject. The decision highlights the importance of assessing whether statements could be construed as misleading by omission. Such analysis is often a complicated process that is greatly facilitated by seeking the advice of an experienced attorney.