



WASHINGTON DC Today, Representative Kathy Castor (FL-14) and U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (NV) introduced bicameral legislation to make it easier to connect new energy projects to the U.S. power grid in an effort to improve grid reliability and reduce energy costs for families. . Across the United States, new energy projects are stalled, waiting in long lines to interconnect to the grid, said Rep. Castor. Our bill would make common-sense reforms to the outdated and slow interconnection process and allow new energy generation to come online more quickly. More energy production on the grid means lower prices for consumers and greater reliability across the entire electricity system. New energy projects are being developed across the country and we need to make sure they can come online as quickly as possible. said Senator Cortez Masto. By speeding up the slow and outdated process of connecting new projects to the grid, my bicameral legislation will lower energy costs for Nevada families and make our grids more reliable. “The ongoing transformation of our energy landscape, characterized by the rapid retirement of power plants, the emergence of new technologies, the electrification of various sectors, a resurgence of load growth not seen in decades, and weather events increasingly frequent extremes, highlights the undeniable concerns about reliable and affordable electricity services, said Karen Onaran, President and CEO of the Electric Consumer Resource Council. It is essential that we quickly connect replacement resources to an improved, modern electricity grid. THE Generator Interconnection Expedited Procedures Act (LEGIPA) proposes measures to further accelerate and standardize the generator interconnection process, aiming for efficient and cost-effective solutions. Reducing barriers to the development of all power plants is a common-sense, bipartisan imperative. said Devin Hartman of the R Street Institute. These obstacles threaten grid reliability at a time of resurgent demand. Fortunately, the Generator Interconnection Expedited Procedures Act (LEGIPA) would ensure that FERC finishes the job. This would strengthen grid reliability, reduce energy costs and improve environmental outcomes by reducing regulatory barriers and facilitating freer markets. EGIPA is simply good public policy. The process of connecting new power plants to the national electricity grid, called interconnection, is complicated, expensive and can take years. According to US Department of Energy, high project volume and inadequate existing interconnection procedures have led to uncertainties, delays, inequities and additional costs for developers, consumers, utilities and their regulators. A recent study from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory finds that the interconnection delay is only getting worse. Casters representing Generator Interconnection Expedited Procedures Act (LEGIPA) would require the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to make simple reforms to the interconnection process, making it faster and easier to accomplish. For example, the bill would promote the use of automation and standardized study criteria to accelerate interconnection studies. Ultimately, this legislation aims to improve grid reliability and lower prices for consumers by providing more energy options. This should be a key part of everything enable reform package that Congress is moving forward this year. EGYPT is supported by a diverse group of 20 different organizations, including energy consumer advocacy groups like the Electricity Consumers Resource Council (ELCON), Electricity Customer Alliance, and Industrial Energy Consumers of America (IECA). This bill confirms the leadership of Representative Castors in the fight against energy interconnection delays. She previously directed the Efficient Grid Interconnection Act of 2023which prompted FERC to adopt Order 2023a series of new policy changes that mark the first major step toward reducing interconnection delays across the country.

