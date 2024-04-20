Firefighters suffer setbacks as they work on the ruins of the old Stock Exchange





COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Firefighters stabilizing the burned-out shell of Copenhagen's historic Old Stock Exchange attempted Friday to use giant shears on a crane to cut away dangling scaffolding, but suffered a setback when the tool was fallen into the debris. A large fire broke out at the 400-year-old monument in Copenhagen on Tuesday, toppling its roof and its iconic dragon-tail spire. On Thursday, a large part of the exterior wall of the building collapsed inwards. The most valuable paintings and objects inside were saved from the flames and no one was injured. “Further collapse of the building is absolutely a possibility,” said Tim Ole Simonsen, spokesman for the Greater Copenhagen Fire Brigade, adding that structural engineers were assessing how best to remove the precarious remains of the scaffolding. . “It’s very difficult work.” He later said the work was halted and “our efforts took a new turn” after the powerful shears mounted on the end of a crane fell into the ruins of the building. There were also small pockets of fire to put out and “tons” of debris to clear, he said. Brian Mikkelsen, who heads the Danish Chamber of Commerce which owns and is headquartered in Building 1615, said 45 percent of the structure had been saved, and he highlighted commitments made earlier in the week to completely rebuild the building. structure. “It will be rebuilt as it was,” Mikkelsen said as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen unexpectedly visited the site Friday afternoon to thank firefighters, saying their rapid response Tuesday was “impressive.” and show them “very, immense respect”. Frederiksen also supported the idea of ​​rebuilding the old Stock Exchange, but said it was too early to say whether the government would participate in financing. “We need to have a better overview, such as insurance money,” Frederiksen said. Tuesday's fire is believed to have started on the roof of the building, which had been encased in scaffolding during the building's renovation. The cause remains unclear and police have not yet entered the burned part of the building to investigate. The plan to remove the scaffolding was aimed at saving the intact part of the Copenhagen monument. Firefighters said they couldn't say how long it would take, and adjacent streets were still closed to traffic. No decision has yet been made on who will finance the reconstruction, a project that would cost millions, if not billions, of dollars and take years. The Stock Exchange, known for its green copper roof and four intertwined dragon tails, sits on the waterfront next to the Danish Parliament. It is considered one of the leading examples of the Dutch Renaissance architectural style in Denmark. The Chamber of Commerce moved into the building after the closure of the Copenhagen Stock Exchange in 1974.

The ruins after the exterior wall collapsed in a fire at the historic Boersen building, the former Stock Exchange in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday, April 19, 2024. Copenhagen's mayor said on Thursday that she had contacted her counterpart Parisian to see what could be learned from the reconstruction of the French capital's Notre-Dame Cathedral, after a fire gutted the Danish city's 400-year-old stock exchange building. (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)







Fire rages from the dragon spire of the Stock Exchange in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. A fire raged through one of Copenhagen's oldest buildings on Tuesday, causing the iconic spire to collapse the old stock exchange from the 17th century. passers-by rushed to help emergency services save priceless paintings and other valuables. (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)







Fire rages from the dragon spire of the Stock Exchange in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. A fire raged through one of Copenhagen's oldest buildings on Tuesday, causing the iconic spire to collapse the old stock exchange from the 17th century. passers-by rushed to help emergency services save priceless paintings and other valuables. (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)







Ruins are visible after the exterior wall collapsed in a fire at the historic Boersen building, the former Stock Exchange in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday, April 19, 2024. Copenhagen's mayor said on Thursday that she had contacted its Parisian counterpart to see what could be learned from the reconstruction of the French capital's Notre-Dame Cathedral, after a fire gutted the Danish city's 400-year-old stock exchange building. (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)







