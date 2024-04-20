Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Spirals as Netflix Plunges

A sharp decline in technology and communications services stocks weighed on market sentiment on Friday, although strong earnings results from a blue-chip credit card company kept market sentiment buoyant. Dow Jones Industrial Average above water. And volatility could continue next week thanks to an avalanche of big tech earnings and a key inflation update.
At the close, the Dow Jones was up 0.6% at 37,986 thanks to a post-earnings rise for American Express (AXP).
Indeed, AXP was the best Dow Jones Stock today, up 6.2%, after the credit card company reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit of $3.33 per share on online revenue of $15.8 billion of dollars. AXP also said consumer spending increased 8% year-over-year, with spending by millennial and Gen Z cardholders increasing 15%.
Sign up for free Kiplinger e-newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more, straight to your email.
Profit and prosper with the best expert advice, straight to your email.
Looking forward, Argus search analyst Stephen Biggar (Buy) notes “continued healthy spending volume from AXP's generally affluent cardholders, who are less affected by inflationand we will see marketing efforts lead to good cardholder growth.
Netflix sinks after first quarter results
While the Dow Jones managed to secure its third victory of the week, the S&P500 (-0.9% to 4,967) and the Nasdaq Composite (-2.1% to 15,282) extended their daily losing streaks to six.
Negative earnings reaction weighed on indexes Netflix (NFLX, -9.1%). While the streaming giant reported top and bottom lines in its first-quarter results and said subscriber growth was up 16% year-over-year, it said that it would stop reporting growth in paid subscriptions in fiscal 2025.
“The market did not like the news that Netflix would stop publishing its quarterly membership numbers,” says Sophie Lund-Yates, senior equity analyst at Netflix. Hargreaves-Lansdown. The plan was always to expand the company's customer base, but now that it has reached this inflection point, “there will be tension over what that means for Netflix's label as a company higher octane.” growth stocks,” She adds.
The weakness isn't limited to Netflix, however. Before their appearances on next week's show earnings scheduleseveral Magnificent 7 actions – including Alphabet (GOOGL, -1.2%) and Metaplatforms (META, -4.1%) – declined.
Super Micro Computer Spirals 20%
Somewhere else, Super microcomputer (SMCI) plunged 23% to close at its lowest level since early February. Although no concrete news triggered the sale, media reports suggest that investors may be concerned that the company has not announced its earnings report in advance as it has done in seven of the last eight quarters. Instead, the AI server, software and infrastructure company said it will release its full third-quarter financial results after the close on Tuesday, April 30.
Friday's crisis marks a change of pace for the recent addition to the S&P 500. Certainly, SMCI has been one of the hottest stocks of 2024, with its value nearly doubling since the start of the year. As such, part of today's selling could be investors taking profits in the hot market. technology stock.
Inflation data and busy earnings week
Several major events could trigger more volatility in the stock market next week. In addition to a number of reports on Big Tech results, the economic calendar presents the Consumer Price and Personal Expenditures (PCE) index for March. This data measures consumer spending and is the Fed's preferred inflation indicator.
Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James, says investors don't need to worry too much about the sharp price action. “While market swings can be worrisome, remember not to panic: pullbacks and interim spikes in volatility are quite common,” Adam reminds us, adding that the S&P 500 is still up 20% per year. compared to its October lows. “This uninterrupted rally is rare because it is important to understand that the stock market does not rise in a straight line,” he says.