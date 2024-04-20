Connect with us

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Spirals as Netflix Plunges

A sharp decline in technology and communications services stocks weighed on market sentiment on Friday, although strong earnings results from a blue-chip credit card company kept market sentiment buoyant. Dow Jones Industrial Average above water. And volatility could continue next week thanks to an avalanche of big tech earnings and a key inflation update.

At the close, the Dow Jones was up 0.6% at 37,986 thanks to a post-earnings rise for American Express (AXP).