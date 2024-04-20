Billionaire Firm of Republican Donors Marks Trump Social Media CEO Loser | Stock Markets





The CEO of Donald Trump's social media empire was called the proverbial loser whom the former president allegedly fired Friday on The Apprentice by a trading company owned by Republican billionaire Ken Griffin. In an extraordinary statement, Citadel Securities accused Devin Nunes, chief executive of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), of trying to deflect blame for the company's recent stock market woes. TMTG responded by claiming that Citadel was globally known for misleading small investors. Hours earlier, it emerged that Nunes, a former Republican congressman who resigned two years ago to run TMTG, had written to the chairman of New York's Nasdaq stock exchange to raise possible manipulation of the stock market in band. Shares of TMTG, which owns social network Trumps Truth Social, have been under sustained pressure since their spectacular market debut last month. However, they have recovered in recent days, in a context of volatile transactions. In a letter to Nasdaq on Thursday, Nunes suggested that so-called naked short selling was to blame for the market turmoil that hit TMTG and named several major trading firms, including Citadel Securities, which he said were at the origin of most transactions. Short selling is a way to bet against a public company. An investor borrows a stock, then sells it; If the stock falls, the investor buys it back and pockets the difference. So-called naked short selling involves selling a stock without first borrowing it or determining whether it can be borrowed. This is generally illegal in the United States, as Nunes pointed out in his letter. Devin Nunes is the proverbial loser trying to blame naked short selling for his stock price drop, a Citadel Securities spokesperson said. Nunes is exactly the kind of person Donald Trump would have shot on The Apprentice. If he worked for Citadel Securities, we would fire him, because competence and integrity are at the center of everything we do. ignore previous newsletter promotion Our US morning briefing breaks down the day's key events, telling you what's happening and why it matters. Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Trump Media said: Citadel Securities, a giant company that has been fined and censured for an incredibly wide range of infractions, including issues related to naked short selling, and is world famous for screwing up ordinary retail investors at the behest of other companies, is the last company in the world that should be lecturing anyone about integrity. Shares of TMTG rose 9.6% on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/apr/19/ken-griffin-says-trump-social-media-ceo-loser The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos