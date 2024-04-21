4 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the New Nasdaq Bull Market

Opportunistic investors can still find discounted growth stocks, even though the Nasdaq Composite hit a new all-time closing high in April.

Wall Street has seen some volatility since the start of this decade. Since 2020, the three major stock indexes have moved between bear and bull markets in successive years, with a growth-driven trend. Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC -2.05%) bearing the brunt of this volatility.

After losing 33% of its value during the 2022 bear market, the Nasdaq Composite fought its way to a new all-time closing high on April 11, 2024. In achieving a new closing high, the Nasdaq showed that it was firmly in an uptrend. market — albeit relatively young.

The great thing about bull markets is that you can always find amazing deals. Even though a select group of large-cap stocks have propelled the Nasdaq Composite to new heights, bargains can still be found among growth stocks.

What follows are four top growth stocks you'll regret not buying in the new Nasdaq bull market.

Pinterest

The first great growth stock you'll blame yourself for not buying while the Nasdaq Composite was stretching its legs at the start of a bull market is a social media company. Pinterest (PIN -1.55%). Although monthly active users (MAU) have charted the return to some semblance of normal life after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pinterest has demonstrated that it has the tools and intangibles necessary to thrive on long periods.

For starters, Pinterest MAUs have been steadily increasing when looked at over multiple years. Although its MAUs skyrocketed early in the pandemic and declined after vaccines became available, the company ended 2023 with 498 million MAUs, a new record. Having nearly half a billion unique visitors per month is sure to increase the company's advertising pricing power with businesses.

Perhaps even more important than its growing number of MAUs is that Pinterest has never struggled to monetize its user base. Even in a challenging advertising environment throughout 2023, Pinterest saw a 1% increase in global average revenue per user (ARPU), as well as a 15% increase in ARPU in Europe. There are many avenues to increase these ARPU numbers in the coming years.

Another unique feature of Pinterest is its operating model. While most social media platforms rely heavily on data tracking tools to provide actionable insights that advertisers can use to target consumers, the entire Pinterest platform is built around the idea that Users freely and voluntarily share the things, services and places that interest them. It’s a veritable goldmine of data that can be used by marketers to target users with their message(s). No matter what app developers do with their data tracking tools, Pinterest will be ready to succeed.

Pinterest shares can be purchased now for 19 times forward earnings, which is a bargain considering the Wall Street consensus is calling for an annualized earnings growth rate of 23.3% through 2028.

Automatic zone

A second higher growth stock just waiting to be bought by opportunistic investors, with the Nasdaq recently tipping the scales to a new high, is the auto parts supplier. Automatic zone (NOW 0.42%). Although the auto industry is cyclical and some monetary indicators suggest the U.S. economy could fall into a recession, AutoZone, like Pinterest, has the competitive advantages to meet its shareholders' expectations.

The most obvious catalyst for AutoZone is that consumers are keeping their vehicles longer than ever. A May 2023 report from S&P Global Mobility found that the average age of cars and light trucks on U.S. roads, based on more than 284 million vehicle registrations, was 12.5 years. Even though newer vehicles are designed to last longer, the aging of American cars and trucks makes it more likely that auto parts suppliers will be relied upon to keep these vehicles in tip-top condition.

AutoZone's overhaul of its supply chain is another reason the company has (excuse the pun) firing on all cylinders. The company is building 200 mega-hubs, each of which will hold up to 110,000 stock keeping units (SKUs). The goal of these centrally located hubs is to ensure that its factory outlets and consumers will always have easy access to the parts they need.

Perhaps no company has a more effective stock repurchase program than AutoZone. Since its board of directors initiated a repurchase program in 1998, the company has spent $35.54 billion to repurchase nearly 154.7 million shares of its stock. It is close to having reduced its number of shares outstanding by 90%, which has significantly increased earnings per share (EPS).

Projected annualized earnings growth of nearly 12% through 2028 makes AutoZone stock a phenomenal trade, at less than 18 times forward earnings.

Okta

The third blue-chip growth stock you'd want to add to your portfolio with the Nasdaq Composite in a new bull market is the cybersecurity company. Okta (OKTA -1.79%). Despite the negative press Okta received following a data breach last year, the company is uniquely positioned to improve its bottom line and reward its investors over the long term.

The good thing about cybersecurity as a whole is that it has become a necessity service. Businesses that have an online or cloud presence, regardless of their size, need to protect their data and that of their customers from bots and hackers who simply don't take time off. Over time, businesses have increasingly turned to third-party providers.

Okta's cloud-native platform specializes in identity verification solutions. Cloud-based and powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Okta's Identity Cloud is designed to observe events and become more effective over time in recognizing and responding to potential threats. Although there is still work to be done to improve its platform, the potential market for Identity Cloud was estimated by Okta in November 2022 at $80 billion.

One of the main keys to Okta's long-term success is the acquisition of Auth0, completed two years ago. Despite higher-than-expected integration costs associated with this deal, Auth0 gives Okta a stronger presence in the consumer identity space – an addressable market worth an estimated $30 billion – and l will help expand into foreign markets. It is thanks to international growth that Okta can maintain a double-digit growth rate throughout this decade.

Although Okta's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 34 may seem high, Wall Street consensus forecasts call for annualized earnings growth of 25% over the next five years, making this stock a bargain.

Block

A fourth top growth stock you'll regret not buying in the Nasdaq's new bull market is none other than the fintech titan. Block (SQ -2.28%). Even as the digital payments landscape becomes increasingly competitive, Block has two core segments that can help it significantly increase its bottom line.

For more than a decade, the company's Square ecosystem has been its primary source of cash flow. This is the segment of Block's business that provides point-of-sale solutions, lending, and data analytics to merchants. Since 2012, annual gross purchase volume (GPV) passing through the Square ecosystem has grown from $6.5 billion to nearly $210 billion in 2023.

But it's not just the overall GPV increase of the Square ecosystem that's important. What matters much more is that it attracts larger companies over time. For example, 40% of Q4's $53.5 billion GPV can be attributed to companies with annualized GPV exceeding $500,000. This represents an increase from 37% for the comparable period of 2021. This is great news for a platform fueled by fees from raw transactions and larger tickets.

However, Block's main growth driver will likely be digital payments platform Cash App. As I highlighted earlier this month, Cash App's MAU count increased from 7 million at the end of 2017 to 56 million at the end of 2023. Over the past two years, the cost of acquiring new Cash users App has been overshadowed by the gross profit per user that Block collects from Cash App MAUs. In short, there is an incentive to aggressively invest in initiatives that will increase Cash App usage.

Wall Street expects that Block can grow its earnings per share by an annualized rate of 58% through 2028. That makes its forward earnings multiple of 17 a bargain.