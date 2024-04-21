Here's What the S&P 500's 50-Day Moving Average Tells Us About Stocks Right Now

By Mark Hulbert

The once-reliable market timing indicator has lost its predictive power

The broader stock market does not directly follow the trend.

A move below the 50-day moving average – which the S&P 500 SPX index did on Monday – once meant the stock market was in big trouble.

Those days are long gone. This does not mean that the stock market will not decline in the coming weeks, but if it does, it will have nothing to do with closing below its average level of the last 50 trading sessions.

The 50-day moving average ceased to be a reliable indicator of market timing about 30 years ago. As I will explain in a moment, this timing is no coincidence. But first let me review the performance before and after 1993 of a strategy that alternated between a broad index fund and U.S. Treasuries depending on whether the U.S. stock market was above or below its 50 moving average days. No transaction fees were charged.

From 1928 to the end of 1992, by my calculations, this moving average strategy outperformed a buy-and-hold alternative by almost 5% on an annualized basis – from 14.3% to 9.7%. That's a huge margin.

In contrast, from the beginning of 1993 through the end of the first quarter of this year, the moving average strategy lagged the buy-and-hold strategy by almost 3% on an annualized basis – 7.4% versus 10.3%. (See the chart below, which illustrates the number of false signals the moving average has issued over the past 18 months.)

The most likely cause of this reversal of fortune, according to several finance professors who have studied technical analysis, is the creation of the first broad-based index fund ETF – the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY – in January 1993. A related factor was the advent of online discount brokers, which precipitated a long decline in brokerage commissions to the near-zero rates today. These two factors have made it easy and inexpensive for investors to switch between stocks and cash in a single transaction.

These developments have led to a significant increase in the number of investors entering and exiting the market based on the 50-day moving average. As is often the case, this activity ended up killing the goose that laid the golden eggs.

This “egg” had remained intact until then because few investors were able to trade in the market based on moving average signals. Without ETFs (and index funds with no penalty for frequent trading), a moving average strategy would have required executing a prohibitive number of individual trades. Even if you had wanted to do all this work, it would have been almost impossible to execute all these transactions simultaneously. After all, this was before the Internet.

Another hurdle would have been determining how much to invest in each individual stock, since market benchmarks are either weighted by capitalization (as in the case of the S&P 500 Index) or by price (in the case of Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA). . Another factor would have been the large brokerage commissions; these commissions were previously high enough to almost swallow up the theoretical profitability of each strategy. From 1928 to 1992, for example, a 1% commission on each trade (which is a conservative estimate) would have reduced the 50-day moving average return from 14.3% annualized to just 1.0% annualized.

You would think that a three-decade period of underperformance would cause 50-day moving average believers to throw in the towel. But you would be wrong. MarketWatch's Joseph Adinolfi reported earlier this week that technical analysts were telling him the bull market was “in jeopardy” because the S&P 500 had surpassed its 50-day moving average. And as Christine Idzelis of MarketWatch reported, Bespoke Investment Group indicated that it was potentially bearish that the S&P 500 had broken out of its uptrend.

Are other moving averages better?

What about the market timing ability of other moving averages, like the 200-day moving average? The answer is that they are actually more successful – on occasion. But I found their long-term track record equally disappointing, as the moving averages cover periods as short as the last 20 trading days all the way up to 200 days.

The same skeptical conclusion holds for the various ways market technicians have attempted to tweak moving average strategies, such as so-called exponential averages (which weigh more heavily on recent days than older days) and crossover strategies moving averages (which are based on two moving averages of different lengths, with buy signals generated when the short-term average exceeds the long-term one – and vice versa).

The investment implication is that the broader stock market does not directly follow the trend. Many investors find this hard to believe because when they look at a chart of stock market history, it seems obvious to them that there are distinct upward and downward trends – bull and bear markets. But the trends the market follows vary widely in duration and magnitude and are only evident in hindsight.

The market timing systems that I find to be most successful focus on internal market divergences. These systems are based on the principle that healthy progress is one in which there is broad participation.

Hayes Martin, president of consultancy Market Extremes, is one such market expert. In an email, he said the most worrisome divergences right now are within the Nasdaq COMP, where a few mega-cap stocks managed to push the stock market to a new high last week, even as many other stocks listed on the Nasdaq were in difficulty. Martin estimates that “declines of around 10 to 15%” are therefore possible for the technology and small cap sectors. That said, he adds, “there is no evidence of a major peak at this time.”

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. Its Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a flat fee to be audited. He can be contacted at [email protected]

Also read: Are cash-generating stocks outperforming the S&P 500? Here's what the story says.

Read more: Cutting interest rates is a mistake: easy money would only fuel inflation

-Marc Hulbert

This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04/20/24 10:35 a.m. ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.