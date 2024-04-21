Business
Democrats crushed Republicans in average stock returns in 2023: here's their not-so-subtle secret to success.
The two main political parties are almost equal in the US Congress. In the House of Representatives, Republicans slightly outnumber Democrats (218 to 213), with four vacant seats resulting from recent resignations. In the Senate, the Republicans have 49 seats, compared to 48 for the Democrats. However, three independents joined forces with Democrats, giving the party a slim majority.
There is, however, one area where the two main parties are not at all close. Democrats crushed Republicans in average stock returns in 2023.
Unbalanced returns
Last year was good for most investors. A new bull market which officially began in October 2022 has gained momentum. THE S&P500 jumped more than 24%.
Democratic members of Congress have far exceeded this level. Their average return was almost 31.2%. Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.), who resigned his seat in February 2024, was the biggest gainer among congressional stock traders in 2023 with a breathtaking gain of 238.9%.
However, GOP representatives and senators are not faring as well. The average yield for Republican members of Congress in 2023 was just under 18%. In a great year for stocks, the Republican delegation on Capitol Hill significantly underperformed the S&P 500.
Certainly, some congressional Republicans were big winners. For example, Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee saw his stocks rise more than 122%. The portfolios of Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana and Rep. David Rouzer of North Carolina more than doubled in 2023. They were outliers, however.
The not-so-subtle secret of Democrats' success
Why did Democrats' gains exceed Republican gains last year? Examining the types of stocks both parties have invested in reveals the not-so-subtle secret to Democrats' success.
Republicans have invested much more heavily in financial services stocks, oil stocksand raw materials than the Democrats. The banking crisis hurt bank stocks in 2023. Falling oil prices kept most oil stocks from beating the market.
Meanwhile, Democrats, as a group, are investing more in tech stocks. The stock markets' impressive gains in 2023 were largely due to the tremendous performance of technology stocks. “Magnificent Seven” shares.
Any gains made by the top-performing Democratic member of Congress, Rep. Higgins, were due to his investment in Nvidia(NASDAQ:NVDA). The chipmaker was also a popular choice with other Democratic members of Congress.
Nvidia has benefited enormously from the enthusiasm generated by Generative AI. The company was unable to meet demand for its chips. Despite increased competition, Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) remain the gold standard for generative AI applications.
Amazon And You're here were also among Democrats' favorite actions. Both have also benefited from the tailwinds of the AI boom. Amazon shares have soared 81% in the past year, while Tesla shares have more than doubled.
Should you invest like congressional Democrats now?
Just as the political fortunes of Democrats and Republicans can change over time, so can their investment gains. There is no guarantee that the types of stocks Democrats favored last year will outperform those Republicans buy more of in the future.
Valuation could be a key factor in the pendulum swing. For example, Nvidia (a top stock with Democratic members of Congress in 2023) now trades at more than 36 times forward earnings. Meanwhile, the multiple of forecast profits For ConocoPhillips (an oil stock popular with Republicans) is just 13.8. It is possible that investment sentiment is shifting away from stocks with higher valuations and toward those with more attractive valuations.
Likewise, geopolitical events could shake things up. An escalation of unrest in the Middle East would likely lead to higher oil prices, with oil stocks moving in lockstep.
Still, I think tech stocks – including Nvidia – should generate exceptional returns over the long term, thanks in large part to the growing adoption of AI. Regardless of which political party you prefer, investing in technology could pay off big over the next decade and beyond.
