Why Bank Stocks Continue to Bleed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX)





When the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the policy to recapitalize Nigerian banks, I note that if these banks were to carry out rights issues, existing shareholders would lose value, because they would be diluted: The rights issue will increase the number of shares outstanding even if the valuation has remained the same, thereby diluting current shareholders. As Nigerian banks begin to consider how to raise capital, investors are calibrating the implications of many measures. In recent weeks, bank stocks have lost value on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). We have seen double-digit percentage losses for most banks on their valuations. This is normal: if they plan to dilute, you can walk away, with big returns, then come back later. For lower-tier banks, there will also be a question of survival. In other words, there will be enormous pressure on them to raise money in a world of big players. Pass the Mini-MBA edition 14 (June 3 – September 2, 2024) begins registrations; get massive discounts with early registration here. Tekedia Masterclass on AI in Business open registrations here. Join the Tekedia Capital Syndicate and meninvest in the best startups in Africahere. Additionally, there is another structural challenge. If banks raise these huge sums, they should inject them into the economy through loans and other product categories. By doing so, we can see an increase in inflation in the country. Thus, the central bank's monetary policy of curbing inflation by raising rates could be eased as banks release more funds into the economy to stay within standard lending and financing ratios. assets in the broad sense. Overall, investors believe inflation will remain high in the long term and are changing their portfolios. That said, if the Naira remains STABLE regardless of the exchange rate with the US Dollar, global investors will come. The instability of the Naira poses more problems for investors than its real value in the medium and long term. In the short term you focus on the exchange rate, but later it's about stability. If Nigeria manages to get through the third quarter of 2024 with a stable Naira, it will start raining again, not only for NGX players, but also for startups! Finally, Nigeria must do everything possible to ensure the survival of all banks. Their merger doesn't really benefit customers at the bottom, even if they support businesses that need banks with greater lending capabilities. When Hallmark Bank, Citizens Bank and other regional banks closed their doors in the Southeast, I didn't see any replacements in what they were doing. My point is that we still need small commercial banks, because their services remain catalytic. When the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the policy to recapitalize Nigerian banks, it noted that if these banks were to carry out rights issues, existing shareholders would lose value as they would be diluted: the issue rights would increase the number of securities in circulation. pic.twitter.com/qOfS79qD1I – Ndubuisi Ekekwe (@ndekekwe) April 21, 2024 — Register for the Tekedia Mini-MBA (June 3 – September 2, 2024) and join Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe and our global faculty; Click here.

