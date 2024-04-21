Stock sell-off soon hits record low for 5 reasons

The current stock market sell-off is about to end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat.

Lee offered five reasons why he expects stocks' multi-week decline to reverse soon.

“Stocks had a strong first quarter of 2024, so the fact that stocks are consolidating and even falling is not entirely a surprise,” Lee said.

The weeks-long stock market sell-off that began earlier this month is coming to an end, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee.

The longtime stock bull told clients in a note Friday that stocks' nearly 5% decline over the past three weeks was a simple deleveraging event that was likely coming to an end, setting the market up for a rebound short term. -term.

The decline in stocks is driven by dual risk aversion related to disappointment over recent inflation trends and growing geopolitical risk in the Middle East.

But Lee expects those risks to dissipate, paving the way for a resumption of stocks' uptrend and a new record high before the end of the year.

These are the 5 reasons why Lee believes the current stock market decline is coming to an end.

1. A moderate VIX

Lee was comforted that the VIX, which measures fear on Wall Street, has been rather subdued amid recent stock market volatility.

The VIX remained below the all-important risk-aversion level of 20 throughout its decline, even considering the Volatility Index's 7% rise on Friday.

According to Lee, if the VIX falls below 18, it would be a bullish sign of further rise in stock prices.

2. Inversion of the VIX term

The term structure of the VIX, or the difference between 4-month and 1-month VIX futures, reversed earlier this week and then quickly reversed itself.

The non-reversal of the VIX means that “markets see a lower probability of a major high volatility event in the near term,” Lee said.

The last time the VIX experienced a reversal and subsequent disinversion was in March 2023, which marked a local bottom in the stock market and was followed by a massive upward rally throughout a year.

3. Acceleration of losses

It may seem counterintuitive, but an acceleration in stock market losses over the past week could be a sign that the process of deleveraging investors' portfolios is coming to an end.

Lee noted that the S&P 500 experienced a negative 3.6% rate of change over five days. The S&P 500 has seen this pace of losses seven times since October 2022, and in five of those seven times it has served as an immediate trading low.

4. The put-to-call ratio is high

The put-to-call ratio measures bearish put and bull call buying activity, and its most recent reading shows high bearish activity, with investors overwhelmingly favoring buying puts over calls. 'purchase.

The most recent reading of 1.13 in the put-to-call indicator represents a high level that in the past has served as a tradeable low.

Since October 2022, the put-to-call ratio has reached 1.13 seven times, and six times out of seven it has represented a bottom in the stock market.

5. A technical dip

Lee pointed to recent comments from Fundstrat technical strategist Mark Newton, who says a bottom in the stock market could appear early next week.

Newton's bullish reasoning includes the fact that weakness in tech stocks has not violated uptrends relative to the S&P 500, that strength in defensive sectors like consumer staples and REITs has been lacking, and that The overall scope of the market has held up well.