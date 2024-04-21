Why Shell has deteriorated on the London Stock Exchange

A few days ago, we reported that many struggling solar companies in Europe were fleeing the continent in the face of intense competition from China and moving to the United States, thanks to the latter's favorable energy policies solar and clean energy. In particular, the Swiss manufacturer of solar modules Meyer Burger has announced plans to end panel production in Germany and move to the United States after failing to gain support from the German federal government. Likewise, the battery company Freyr has stopped work at a half-finished factory near the Arctic Circle and plans to move to the United States. These companies hope to benefit from 45X production tax credit (PTC) under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The exodus of European companies in search of greener pastures to America is not limited to the solar sector, however. British multinational oil and gas giant, Shell (NYSE: SHEL) has threatened to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell told Bloomberg that the company is grossly undervalued in London due to shareholder apathy towards the oil and gas sector.

Sawan also expressed deep frustration with investors' undervaluation of the company's financial performance, as well as the UK government's overtaxation of its profits. Sawan pledged to “examine all options”, including moving the group's listing to New York in a bid to close the valuation gap with major US oil companies. Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX). The company's stock price is now close to a record to £28.51, partly thanks to the geopolitical upheavals of recent years which have supported rising gas and oil prices. Sawan nevertheless believes that the shares are undervalued. Related: White House aims to control gasoline prices

Sawan is not the first Shell executive to adopt this line of thinking. Former Shell CEO Van Beurden revealed that in 2021 the company considered listing in the United States when it abandoned its dual Anglo-Dutch listing and moved its headquarters to London. However, he decided that leaving Europe was “a bridge too far.”

To be fair, European energy companies, including Shell, have traditionally traded at a discount to their American counterparts. However, the gap has widened in recent years. For example, in 2018, Shell's value, including debt, was approximately 6 times EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).) while Exxon was valued at 7x EBITDA. Valuations of fossil fuel companies have fallen in recent years thanks to the transition to clean energy. However, European energy giants have seen their valuations deteriorate more quickly than their American counterparts: Shell is now valued at 4x EBITDA compared to 6x EBITDA for Exxon.

Different business strategies could also explain the widening valuation gaps. In 2021, former CEO Van Beurden said oil prices would stay low forever and aimed for a reduction Shell's oil and gas production in 2030 is expected to be about the same as in 2022. In contrast, Exxon's oil production alone is expected to grow at a compound rate of 7% thanks to investments in Guyana as well as to its recent $60 billion buyout of Pioneer of natural resources.

Meanwhile, Shell and its European peers continue to invest heavily in renewable energy, unlike major U.S. oil companies. Despite Sawan's efforts to reduce green investments, Shell still invested about 20% of its capital expenditures in low-carbon assets, compared to just 2% of cash spent by Exxon on low-carbon solutions. primarily focused on carbon capture and storage. emissions. This is largely due to higher levels of climate activism in Europe. For example, earlier this year, environmental activists staged a protest outside Shell's headquarters in London after the company announced annual profit of more than 28 billion dollars (£22 billion) for 2023, one of the most profitable years on record.

Coming to America

Shell is not alone. American stock markets are proving increasingly attractive for European companies. In recent years, several European heavyweights, including the British plumbing and heating products company, Ferguson Plc (NYSE:FERG), a German chemical company Linde Plc. (NASDAQ:LIN), an Irish building and construction company CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) and British betting company Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT), are moving towards US stock exchanges while the office coworking solutions group GTI would also be heading to the United States.

What is more worrying for the UK and Europe is that fewer companies are joining their capital markets. Last year, the LSE recorded just 23 IPOs, compared to 74 in 2022. In contrast, the Americas saw a 155% increase in total IPO proceeds in 2023, with around 132 deals completed on American stock exchanges.

While factors such as investor preferences, onerous European market policies and regulations, and higher executive salaries have all played a role in this shift, NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle says the main reason is simply that the American stock market is the most attractive in the world. world.

“No matter how you look at the data, the United States has the largest pool of liquidity and capital in the world, and the broadest investor base. Many analysts and investors focus on growth, not just dividends and value. Tuttle said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Tuttle also pointed out that U.S.-listed companies are eligible to be included in many indexes that they would not otherwise have access to if listed in other markets, helping to attract more capital and a base of investors. shareholders more stable and, ultimately, to increase their valuations. .

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

