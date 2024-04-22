Japan's Historic Stock Rally Set to Continue Despite Current Downturn





THE The SGX Nikkei 225 Index Futures contract is based on the underlying Nikkei 225 index, the main benchmark for Japanese stocks. The three largest components of the index include Fast Retailing, which owns Uniqlo; Tokyo Electron, a manufacturer of semiconductor production equipment for clients including TSMC and Samsung; and Advantest Corp, a provider of semiconductor testing equipment and solutions. The Japanese stock market has outperformed most of its developed market peers so far this year. In terms of total return, the contract is up 13.44 percent year-to-date, more than double the S&P 500's 5.73 percent year-to-date gain at close from the market on April 17. During negotiations, the Bank of Japan raised rates for the first time since 2007 and ended yield curve control in March. Structural drivers of the Japanese stock market include improving corporate profits, corporate governance reforms leading to higher shareholder returns, tax-free investing through the Nippon Individual Saving Account program and the return of healthy inflation and wage growth. Despite a recent bout of weakness, we remain constructive on the SGX Nikkei 225 Index futures contract and expect it to end 2024 between the 61.8% extension level near 42,500 and the 76.4% extension level around 43,600. Using a Fibonacci extension and Fibonacci retracement taken from the January 8, 2024 low, our thesis is validated if the contract sees a false breakout with a close sustained above the key psychological level of 38,000. We view the current weakness as an excellent entry opportunity, given the favorable structural factors. A notable feature of the Nikkei 225 Index is its relatively high exposure to AI due to its technology-heavy composition, with the technology sector accounting for 50.27 percent. This exceeds the S&P 500's technology weighting of 29.83 percent. We believe this puts Japan in a good position to capitalize on AI and a potential cyclical recovery in the semiconductor sector. The AI ​​discourse is expected to continue to serve as a driving force for manufacturers of semiconductor materials (photomasks, silicon wafers) and equipment, which are prevalent in Japan. The consumer goods sector, which accounts for 23.69 percent and is the second largest, is expected to benefit from the return of inflation and wage growth. We expect a gradual change in the consumption, investment and saving habits of consumers and businesses. GET BT IN YOUR DAILY INBOX Start and end each day with the latest news and analysis delivered straight to your inbox. Businesses could shift their focus from cost management to raising prices, while consumer spending could increase with greater purchasing power. From a technical perspective, the four-hour chart shows that the contract has fallen below key psychological support at the 38.2 percent retracement level, or roughly between 37,956 and 38,000. We expect to see a potential retracement above this level upon a false breakout. Other key technical observations supporting our bullish thesis include the 14-day Relative Strength Index indicator which is currently in oversold territory below 30. A buy signal is typically triggered when the indicator crosses above 30 from below. Despite the risks of intervention, we believe it is worth noting that the Bank of Japan considers the USD/JPY rate of change as the main catalyst for intervention, rather than a specific exchange rate level. In summary, we remain constructive on Japanese equities as the structural drivers of growth remain unchanged. We expect the SGX Nikkei 225 Index futures contract to close in 2024 between the 61.8 percent and 76.4 percent extension levels. Although near-term weakness may persist as risk appetite diminishes due to geopolitical tensions and the postponement of U.S. rate cuts, we view the current pullback as an excellent entry opportunity and we expect Japanese stocks to outperform other developed markets, both in absolute and relative terms. . For risk management, we prefer to have a stop-loss slightly below the 50 percent retracement level, at around 37,000. The writer is an investment analyst at Phillip Nova

