Wall Street targets corporate profits after last week's sell-off in tech giants

Wall Street was poised to start the week with gains as investors focused on the latest deluge of corporate profits.

U.S. futures were higher early Monday, with contracts on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both up 0.5% before the bell.

The upbeat start to the week contrasted with the gloom on Wall Street after big tech stocks posted their worst week since the 2020 COVID crash.

Verizon jumped 3.6% after the telecom giant beat Wall Street profit targets on strong growth in wireless services.

Tesla shares fell again after the Elon Musk-owned electric car maker announced further price cuts over the weekend. On Monday morning, Tesla shares fell 3.3% after the company cut the price of its Full Self Driving system by about a third, from $12,000 to $8,000. The reductions, which took place on Saturday, follow Tesla moves to reduce the prices of three of its five models in the United States by $2,000 on Friday evening.

Tesla shares were trading around $147 before the bell Monday and are down more than 40% this year. The company reports its first quarter results after markets close on Tuesday.

Many big names are reporting earnings this week, including PepsiCo, General Motors, Boeing, Ford, Meta, American Airlines and Google parent Alphabet.

S&P 500 technology stocks overall lost 7.3% last week, their worst performance since March 2020, as some global giants reported discouraging trends. ASML, a Dutch company that is a major supplier to the semiconductor industry, for example, reported lower than expected orders for the start of 2024.

Markets have been hit by growing awareness that the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates higher than investors expected. High rates hurt the prices of all kinds of investments, and some of the hardest hit tend to be those considered the most expensive and that cause investors to wait the longest for strong growth. This can make tech stocks vulnerable.

Fed officials insist they want more evidence that inflation is heading toward their 2% target before lowering the Fed's main interest rate, which is at its highest level since 2001.

With interest rates unlikely to be much help in the near term, companies are under even greater pressure to generate earnings growth.

In Europe at midday, Germany's DAX gained 0.6% while the FTSE 100 climbed 1.6%. In Paris, the CAC 40 increased by 0.3%.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong's Hang Seng led the region, gaining 1.8% to 16,511.69. But the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,051.76 after the People's Bank of China kept its prime rates on 1-year and 5-year loans unchanged.

China's central bank is waiting to see whether more stimulus is needed after the economy grew at a faster-than-expected 5.3% annual rate in the January-March quarter, analysts said.

The first quarter's gross domestic product (GDP) was promising, but pockets of weakness remain in domestic demand alongside challenges in the real estate sector, IG's Yeap Jun Rong said in a commentary. Any signs of fading recovery momentum could further prompt calls for further cuts later this year. »

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1% to 37,438.61 and the yen weakened further. The U.S. dollar rose to 154.69 yen from 154.59 yen, trading at levels not seen since 1990.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.3% to 2,629.44.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 1.1% to 7,649.20.

In the oil market, benchmark U.S. crude lost 78 cents to $81.44 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 12 cents on Friday, to $82.22 a barrel.

Brent crude fell 81 cents to $86.48 per barrel. On Friday, it returned to $87.29 after briefly surpassing $90 overnight on concerns about fighting in the Middle East.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged higher to 154.73 Japanese yen. The euro costs $1.0632.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to close its third straight week of decline. He finished 5.5% below his record set late last month, the longest losing streak since October, when he embarked on a battle that propelled him to a string of records this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite fell 2%.