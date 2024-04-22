Stocks Turn Bullish With Big Tech Profits Ahead





U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, attempting to rebound from their worst week of the year as investors braced for a flood of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.2% after closing below the 5,000 level on Friday for the first time since February, amid six straight days of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.2%. After its recent setbacks, the market's recovery has reached its weakest point in months, and this week will be crucial in determining whether the malaise persists. Tech stocks are looking to recover after mediocre earnings from Netflix (NFLX) weighed on a broader market already grappling with geopolitical tensions. The diminishing chances of a drop in interest rates have fueled skepticism about the ability of mega-caps to continue to take on the task of generating gains. Hopes now rest on the results of Big Tech later in the week to reassure and revive the market. On deck are quarterly reports from Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG). The focus is on Tesla (TSLA) on Monday, as the electric vehicle maker slashed prices in the United States, China and several other countries. Tesla will release its quarterly results on Tuesday after the market close. The Elon Musk-led company has already destabilized some investors with its robotaxi campaign and its decision to have shareholders vote again on the compensation plan rejected by Musk. Shares fell about 2% Monday morning. Meanwhile, debate over the Federal Reserve's stance on rate cuts continued to rumble after Chairman Jerome Powell and his fellow politicians turned more hawkish last week on persistent inflation. In this context, minds are already turning to Friday's release of the PCE index, the Fed's preferred inflation indicator, because it is key to assessing whether rates will remain high for longer. Live4 updates Gold falls 2% as concerns over broader Middle East conflict ease Gold (GC=F) fell more than 2% amid easing fears of a wider war in the Middle East. “The gold market saw a sharp decline today as fears over broader conflict in the Middle East eased, reducing the need for investors to seek safe havens like gold,” said George Khoury, global head of education and research at CFI. Monday. “However, geopolitical concerns could remain a significant driver for gold,” he added. Last week, Israel struck Iran in retaliation for Tehran's attack on Israeli government targets. The attacks from both countries appeared contained, with limited damage. Gold has climbed for five straight weeks and reached all-time highs above $2,400 an ounce in April. On Monday, futures were hovering around $2,350 an ounce.

Nvidia stock rebounds 3%, Tesla shares extend their decline Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) led the rebound in big tech stocks Monday as the broader market attempted to recover from last week's losses. Nvidia rose more than 3% after a 10% decline Friday when a selloff in tech stocks led to sharp declines in the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) and S&P 500 (^GSPC). On Monday, the S&P 500 index rose 0.5% in an attempt to end a six-day losing streak. Meanwhile, shares of Tesla (TSLA) were down about 2% around 10 a.m. ET, as investors reacted to the electric vehicle maker's price cuts in China. Monday marked the seventh consecutive session of decline for Tesla.

Stocks attempt to recover with Big Tech profits ahead Stocks opened higher on Monday, following their worst week of the year, as investors await an avalanche of profits. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, climbing back above the 5,000 level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) also gained 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC ), with a strong technological component, increased by 0.6%. Tech stocks appeared to be recovering from a sharp decline Friday in response to lackluster earnings from Netflix (NFLX) and a 10% drop in shares of AI darling Nvidia (NVDA). The focus Monday is on Tesla (TSLA), as the electric vehicle maker announced it has cut prices in the United States, China and several other countries. Shares of the electric vehicle maker fell more than 4% in early trading. Tesla will release its quarterly results on Tuesday after the market close. Other highly anticipated quarterly results this week include Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG).

Reminder on Nvidia after Friday's beating Difficult session for Nvidia (NVDA) on Friday, the stock lost 10%! The stock is now down 25% from its March 25 highs. Who knows if this is the bottom, as the entire AI business is under pressure amid more cautious sentiment. But what I do know is that Nvidia is fundamentally strong and will likely soon be defended in the market due to liquidation. Good point here from Mark Lipacis of Evercore ISI in a new note that highlights this point: “We believe investors underestimate 1) the importance of the chip+hardware+software ecosystem created by Nvidia, 2) that computing eras last 15-20 years and are typically dominated by a single vertically integrated ecosystem company , whose yields are measured in 100 years – at 1,000 baggers. And another good point on the Nvidia sell-off from Freedom Capital Chief Global Strategist Jay Woods during the opening bid this morning (episode below): “These things happen and people get emotional about this stock, but I think it's a great opportunity for people who are waiting for this decline in a stock that continues to crush it every earnings cycle and in the warmest space to dip your toes in the water. Watch the new Yahoo Finance vodcast, Opening offerMondays and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on Yahoo Finance, YouTube, and podcast platforms Spotify and Apple Music.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/stock-market-today-us-futures-shrug-off-sell-off-as-earnings-flood-awaits-115735070.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos