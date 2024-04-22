China offers support to Hong Kong stock market as city's market suffers four-year losing streak





The Hong Kong Stock Exchange in difficulty will get support regulators in mainland China, as the international financial hub attempts to end a four-year losing streak and reinvigorate a moribund IPO market.

On Friday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the country's top market regulator, announced several measurements this would strengthen ties between the stock markets of Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Shanghai. THE measures include relax eligibility criteria for exchange-traded funds under the Shanghai-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, which connects Hong Kong-based investors with mainland Chinese stock markets, and vice versa. Real estate investment trusts will also be eligible for Stock Connect. The CSRC also said it would support allowing mainland Chinese investors to trade yuan-denominated stocks in Hong Kong. This package fully demonstrates the central government's support for Hong Kong, wrote Paul Chan, the city's financial secretary. a blog post on Sunday. Slow IPOs Also on Friday, the CSRC said it encourage Chinese companies will be listed in Hong Kong. The Chinese city has already attracted multibillion-dollar listings from mainland Chinese companies trying to tap international capital, such as live streaming platform Kuaishous IPO which raised $5.3 billion in 2021. However, registrations in Hong Kong have since dried up. Hoped beginnings, like a possible registration of Cainiao, the logistics division of Alibaba, have evaporated. The most lucrative offers are rather private offerscosmetics company LOccitane and luggage maker Samsonite are reportedly considering takeovers. Even as the global IPO market recovers, companies are still hesitant to list in Hong Kong, in part because of worsening tensions between the United States and China. Additionally, Beijing has recently demanded greater scrutiny of Chinese companies seeking to enter offshore markets, including Hong Kong, following the fiasco around ride-hailing company Didi Chuxings' 2021 listing in the New York stock exchange. Last year, the CSRC declared that it demand from companies comply with China's national security and personal data protection laws before granting permission to go public overseas. Hong Kong's IPO market had the slowest start to the year since 2009, with just 12 companies raising $604 million in the first quarter, according to the South China Morning Post citing data from the London Stock Exchange Group. This was a worse performance than China's two other major stock markets: Shanghai and Shenzhen, where new listings raised $986 million and $708 million, respectively. The New York Stock Exchange ranks first, with IPOs raising $4.5 billion. Ending the losing streak? The Hong Kong stock market is on a four-year losing streak and has been one of the least efficient Asian stock market in 2023. In late January, Indian stock markets overtook Hong Kong to become the world's fourth-largest stock market by combined stock value, according to Bloomberg calculations. The Hang Seng Index, which tracks Hong Kong's largest listed companies, is down 17.3% over the past year and has lost about 50% of its value since its record high in mid-2018. Executives at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), which runs the city's stock exchange, hope the city's crisis will end soon. At the Fortune Innovation Forum in Hong Kong in late March, HKEX CEO Bonnie Chan said she expected IPOs, including those from companies based outside China, pick up as the market improves. There are so many exciting companies trying to come up with new products, come up with new inventions, and that will be a very strong supply of transmitters in the future, Chan said at the time. The Hang Seng rose 1.8% on Monday, the first day of trading since the CSRC announced its new initiatives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/asia/2024/04/22/beijing-offers-measures-support-hong-kong-stock-market-financial-hub-encourage-ipos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos