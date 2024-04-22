Wall Street recovers some losses before a big week for results

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street remained more stable Monday after its three-week losing streak.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in early trading, breaking its longest streak of weekly losses since September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 44 points, or 0.1%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.7%.

Zions Bancorp climbed after reporting higher-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter. Analysts called it strong, and its stock rose 2.7%, recovering some of last year's sharp decline due to concerns about the strength of the regional banking sector as a whole.

This helped offset a 3.7% drop for You're here, which announced further price cuts this weekend. Elon Musk's electric vehicle company has already seen its shares fall more than 40% this year and will report its first quarter results on Tuesday.

It's a big week for earnings reports, with about 30% of S&P 500 companies on the calendar to report how much they earned in the first three months of the year. This includes several companies that are now known as part of the Magnificent Seven, beyond Tesla. This handful of companies are responsible for the majority of the S&P 500's big gains last year, raising the bar on the expectations they must meet to justify their stock prices.

Analysts estimate that these seven stocks, as a group, saw earnings per share growth slow to 39% last quarter, from 63% at the end of last year, according to Bank of America strategists. The latest quarter may also have marked the trough in earnings declines among the other 493 companies in the index. The narrowing growth gap between them and the Magnificent Seven is expected to close by the end of the year, strategists Ohsung Kwon and Savita Subramanian said in a BofA global research report.

Verizon Communications helped kick off this week's reports by revealing a profit decline that wasn't as bad as analysts expected. It cited price increases and other measures to support its revenues.

Verizon stock swung from an initial gain to a 1.2% loss after reporting weaker-than-expected first-quarter revenue and maintaining its full-year profit forecast.

There is even greater pressure than usual on businesses as a whole to generate greater profits and revenues. Indeed, it seems unlikely that the other big factor that determines stock prices, interest rates, will be of much help in the short term.

Top Federal Reserve officials warned last week that they may need to keep interest rates high for some time to ensure high inflation moves toward their 2% target.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose slightly to 4.64% from 4.63% late Friday. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more closely with Fed expectations, slipped to 4.97% from 4.99%.

In overseas markets, stocks rose 1.8% in Hong Kong but fell 0.7% in Shanghai after the People's Bank of China kept its prime rates on 1-year and 5-year loans unchanged. China's central bank is waiting to see whether more stimulus is needed after the economy grew faster than expected in the first three months of the year, analysts say.

Indexes were higher across much of the rest of Asia and Europe.

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.