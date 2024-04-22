Blackstone's $1.5 billion bid for Hipgnosis threatens to spark takeover battle





By Louis Goss Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the London-listed company that owns the rights to songs by Justin Timberlake and Shakira, said Monday it now plans to weigh in on a takeover offer submitted by Blackstone, sending its share price up 10%. %. Hipgnosis, which was launched by guitarist Nile Rodgers and his former manager Merck Mercuriadis, said Blackstone's offer of £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) is now at a value it would be “willing” to recommend to shareholders, if the mega-fund is abandoned. to submit a firm offer. That would see the company abandon a deal struck last week with private music company Concord and its private equity backer Apollo Global Management. Concord planned to acquire the entire intellectual property company for £1.1 billion. Management said it would now “continue to provide Blackstone and its advisors with access to confirmatory due diligence, to enable Blackstone to announce its firm intention to make an offer, as soon as possible.” Hipgnosis UK: SONG shares jumped 10% on Monday. The stock has been in a year-long decline, hitting a record low in March and losing more than 40% of its value since its debut on the London Stock Exchange in July 2018. The music company's business model centers on purchasing the rights to hit songs with a view to using royalty money to generate reliable long-term returns for shareholders. In the long term, the company aims to capitalize on the future valuation of its song portfolios, which it believes will be driven by the growth of the global streaming market. Rising interest rates have, however, affected Hipgnosis' value relative to competing investment funds, as the company's shares have also been pushed down by repeated decisions to cut dividends following the cut in the value of his musical portfolio. In 2021, Blackstone invested $1 billion to acquire the rights to hit songs through a partnership with Hipgnosis Song Management – ​​a standalone company launched by Hipgnosis founder Mercuriadis – as artists sought to profit from the streaming growth during the pandemic. In September last year, Blackstone entered into an agreement with Hipgnosis to purchase 29 of its music catalogs for $440 million through Hipgnosis Song Management, which is also the investment advisor to the Hipgnosis Songs Fund. -Louis Goss This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04/22/24 06:35 ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

