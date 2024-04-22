Stock Market Today: Live Updates

THES&P500 rose Monday as Wall Street attempted to rebound from last week's decline, with tensions easing in the Middle East. Traders were also eagerly awaiting the release of major technology earnings.

The broad market index traded up 1%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.1%. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322 points, or 0.8%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on a six-day losing streak and fell 3.1% and 5.5%, respectively, last week.

Upward moves drive big results this week, with focus on the “Magnificent Seven” technology companies. Chipmaker and artificial intelligence favorite Nvidia climbed 3%, rebounding from a nearly 14% sell-off and its worst week since September 2022. Arm holds also rebounded more than 5% on Monday.

US crude prices fell more than 1% after Iran said it would not escalate the conflict with Israel. Investors feared that rising oil prices would contribute to inflation, leading the Federal Reserve to not cut rates.

“There are likely two dynamics at work behind the better tone in global stock markets: falling gold and oil prices and the stable (rather than rising) dollar.,” said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie. “First, concern over a regional war spilling over into the Middle East has faded. A move away from a broader conflagration and a return to a 'shadow war' is likely the reason US bond yields are higher today.“.

Companies including You're here , Metaplatforms , American airlines , Microsoft And Alphabet are all set to report in the coming week. You're here reports after the bell Tuesday and parent Facebook Meta is on deck Wednesday, while Intel and Microsoft report Thursday.

“These earnings reports are likely to determine whether the tech sell-off ends or continues or perhaps we continue to see investors differentiate between the growth prospects of some of these top-tier growth companies that have “dominated the market over the last two years,” said Chris Fasciano, portfolio manager at Commonwealth Financial Network.

There is potentially more important news at the end of the week, with the GDP release on Thursday and a key inflation number on Friday, when the Commerce Department releases Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index data for March . The PCE deflator is the Fed's preferred inflation indicator.

The Fed meets again from April 30 to May 1, with officials now in the quiet period before the meeting.

Correction: A previous version incorrectly stated when Apple would report earnings.