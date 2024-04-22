Albertsons profit beats estimates, offsets shortfall from lower fuel sales





By Ciara Linnane Grocery chain CEO talks about 'difficult industrial context' Shares of Albertsons Cos. Inc. rose 0.5% Monday morning, after the grocery chain beat profit estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter, making up for a revenue shortfall. Albertsons (ACI), based in Boise, Idaho, reported net income of $250.5 million, or 43 cents per share, for the quarter ended Feb. 24, up from $311.1 million, or 54 cents per share, for the prior-year period. Excluding one-time items, the company reported EPS of 54 cents, ahead of the FactSet consensus of 52 cents. Revenue rose to $18.339 billion from $18.265 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $18.455 billion. Same-store sales rose 1%, while FactSet expected a 0.9% rise. Digital sales increased 24%, while loyal members increased 16% to 39.8 million. The decline in revenue was driven by lower fuel sales and wholesale revenue, while same-store sales were boosted by growth in pharmacy sales. Chief executive Vivek Sankaran said the figures came against a “challenging industrial backdrop”. For 2024, “we expect to face ongoing headwinds posed by investments in associate salaries and benefits, significant food inflation from the prior year, declining government assistance for our customers , COVID-related revenue declines and the growing mix of our pharmaceutical and digital businesses. which generate lower margins,” Sankaran said in a statement. The company expects headwinds to be stronger in the first half and to be partially offset by productivity initiatives. Gross margins increased to 28.0% during the quarter, compared to 27.8% a year earlier. “The strong growth in pharmaceutical operations, which results in an overall lower gross margin rate, the increase in shrink and the increase in preparation and delivery costs linked to the continued growth of our digital sales were the main ones. factors in the decline, partially offset by our purchases. and procurement productivity initiatives,” the company said. Albertsons is still trying to finalize its proposed merger with Kroger Co. (KR), which has been blocked by regulatory pushbacks. The Federal Trade Commission sued to block the merger earlier this year, saying it would reduce competition, raise food prices and hurt workers. Several states have joined the FTC's lawsuit. The stock has fallen 11% since the start of the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 4%. -Ciara Linnane This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04/22/24 9:38 a.m. ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

