Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the afternoon of February 5, 2024.

U.S. stock futures were little changed late Monday after the S&P 500 ended a six-day losing streak, supported by a rebound in technology stocks. Wall Street was also looking forward to key earnings and economic data later this week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures increased by 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts gained 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures slipped 0.06%.

Investors are coming off a winning session on Monday. Stock of 30 Dow closed up 0.67%. THES&P500 advanced by 0.87%, while theNasdaq Composite climbed 1.11%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended a six-day losing streak.

The moves come as investors have bought the decline in tech stocks following a recent selloff in key names such as Nvidia , which has recently been shaken by fears of higher inflation and the prospect of high interest rates. Information technology was the best performing sector in the S&P 500 on Monday. Nvidia jumped more than 4% during the trading session. The chip giant fell almost 14% last week, its worst weekly performance since September 2022.

“A short-term rebound in the market makes a lot of sense here in that, you know, we've had a rough week and a half, and so now we're seeing a little bit of a rebound as we head into tech,” Ayako Yoshioka, senior portfolio manager at Wealth Enhancement Group, told CNBC's “Closing Bell” on Monday.

Traders are also preparing for the release of mega-cap earnings results this week. The first will be You're here report after Tuesday's close. The electric vehicle stock has underperformed this year, down more than 40%, due to fears of increased competition from Chinese rivals. Meta Platforms is expected to report earnings on Wednesday afternoon, followed by Alphabet and Microsoft on Thursday.

“I think the earnings from Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta are going to be very important in determining whether or not these tech exchanges can continue to drive the market higher,” Yoshioka added.

On the economic front, investors will monitor the publication of new home sales data Tuesday.