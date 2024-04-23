New York Stock Exchange takes a closer look at 24/7 trading, driven in part by crypto





The largest stock exchange in the world is investigate to see what market participants think about 24-hour stock trading. The question, posed by the New York Stock Exchange's data analysis team, raises an idea that would be momentous, but also vaguely picturesque and ridiculous. After all, it has been possible to engage in almost any form of commerce, from booking airline tickets to dispensing prescriptions, around the clock for many years.

Stock exchanges, however, have followed a very analog definition of opening hours. In the case of the NYSE, this literally means ringing the bell at 9:30 a.m. ET to start trading, then ringing it again at 4 p.m. to stop. In recent years, the exchange has also facilitated trading outside of business hours, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., via ECNs, or electronic communications networks. The whole scheme has a very 1998 vibe. The people who run the stock exchanges are obviously not stupid or backward, nor are the institutional traders who account for the bulk of their trading. And there are reasons to set defined market hours, such as concentrating liquidity and ensuring adequate staff to consolidate official trading records. Still, even the largest institutions can't resist the forces of technology forever, and that, along with demands from powerful hedge fund baron Steve Cohen to launch its own 24/7 exchange, are prompting the NYSE to reconsider your decision. As the Financial Timeswho was the first to report on the investigation, observed: The issue has become a hot topic in recent years, in part due to the 24/7 operation of cryptocurrency trading and the increase in retail investor activity, spurred for the first time by related lockdowns. to the coronavirus pandemic. Stock exchanges have become somewhat of a laggard in a world where other major markets, including U.S. Treasuries, major currencies and leading stock index futures, can be traded 24 hours a day, from Monday to Friday. THE FT also points out that Robinhood and other newer brokerages use dark pools or their own inventories to offer their clients something like 24/7 trading. In the meantime, there may also be a policy case for the NYSE to trade 24 hours a day: Keeping the market closed for hours or days increases credit risk and can create large market lurches after major weekend or late evening events. Others might counter that the NYSE's current rules provide everyone with the opportunity to take a collective breath between trading frenzies, leading to better trading decisions. The current regime also has intangible benefits, like the charm and ritual of ringing the opening bell (it's fun!), and the fact that everyone, especially in America, would benefit from a job and 'a slightly less numerous trade. One final note: If you share my interest in the future of stock markets and the financial sector in general, I invite you to join me, Leo and other colleagues at Fortune at the Future of Finance: Technology and Transformation Summit at the Park Hyatt in New York on May 16. We'll speak on stage with top business executives like BlackRock, Robinhood, PayPal and Accenture and influential political figures like Anthony Scaramucci. and NYDFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris. Details here. Jeff John Roberts

DECENTRALIZED NEWS Two SEC lawyers resigned after being fired for misconduct in a crypto case in which they lied to obtain emergency orders. (Bloomberg) A new AI startup called Primary intelligence raised $5 million CoinFund and others to create an open source research platform powered by decentralized computing. (Fortune) Bitcoin ETF saw a second straight week of net outflows, which one report attributes to investor anxiety over the Fed's lack of movement on interest rates. (Bloomberg) Ripple asked a judge to reject the SEC's proposed $2 billion fine for selling XRP to institutional investors, saying the huge sum was part of "ongoing intimidation" against the US crypto industry. cryptography. (The block) Actions of crypto companies rallied on the first trading day following the halving. (Cointelegraph)

