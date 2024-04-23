Why is the London Stock Exchange losing to the US and can it stem the flow?

The London Stock Exchange (LSE), whose heritage dates back to the coffeehouses of the 17th century, is bankrupt. The volume of shares traded is falling sharply and some British companies are quickly turning to the American market.

The stock market listing is intended to raise long-term equity capital for companies by proposing actions to the public and institutions. However, the gap between the valuation of companies on UK and US stock exchanges is seen as suppressing the market value of UK-listed companies and prompting them to seek better playing fields.

Twenty years ago, UK-listed shares represented 11% of the MSCI World index, which tracks the global stock market. They now represent only a measly 4%. Since 2020, several companies listed on the LSEincluding Cambridge-based biotechnology company Abcam, plumbing supplier Ferguson and packaging company Smurfit Kappa Group, have set up operations in the United States.

More recently, the oil and gas giant Shell threatened to do the same. In 2023, the Nasdaq raised $13 billion (10.4 billion) while the LSE managed 972 million US dollars from the companies floating there.

For companies migrating to a US listing, UK and US standards differ. In an LSE listing, regulatory measures are strict companies must raise capital and obtain approval from the regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

In the United States, the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange both require the company's initial stock price, number of shares, number of shareholders, and total market value, in addition to other financial requirements. But once companies launch their shares and start trading, they must comply with less strict standards.

More than 30 companies with market capitalization greater than 100 million are leaving the London public stock markets. Thirteen companies launched and completed takeover bids and 17 companies were delisted.

The overall market capitalization of stocks listed on the LSE has fallen to 3 trillion US dollars in February 2024from US$4.3 trillion in 2007, as the US market tripled to reach 53 trillion US dollars.

So what's behind this contrast in fortunes? Factors such as high interest rates, dwindling pension funds, fewer high-performing technology companies, Brexit isolation and a lack of committed domestic investors have all contributed to the LSEs. downward spiral.

Assessment is important

The valuation of companies listed on the LSE is relatively low compared to their American counterparts. Initial public offerings (or IPOs when private companies put their shares up for sale to raise capital) on the LSE dropped considerably in 2023, as a host of companies have opted to list in the United States for a chance at higher valuation and growth.

The valuation gap between the two markets significantly affects the LSE listing. Profits of U.S.-listed companies have been growing steadily, at a steady pace annualized return over three years of 14%, revenues increased by 9.1% and market trading stabilized at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6.

In contrast, the five-year annualized return of the LSE (2017-2022) was 3.2% and revenue growth is projected at 5.4%.

The US market offers a higher valuation for companies, a faster growing stock market powered by AI-led investor pools, and opportunities to make money through short selling. The UK market traditionally prefers to sell stocks for the long term, which sometimes results in low growth and yield.

Already in 2022, the British government urgently wanted to reduce the valuation gap with the United States and introduced the Edinburgh Reforms. The 30 regulatory reforms aimed to make the LSE an attractive platform for businesses compared to rival exchanges in the United States and Europe.

But previous reforms to the LSE listing regime in 2021 have not stopped the movement. decline of the number of companies choosing to be listed there. And the United Kingdom Treasury Committee said last year that there had been little economic impact since the presentation of the Edinburgh reform package.

Finally, since he acquired data giant Refinitiv in 2021, the LSE has focused less on the trading side and more on data analysis. The LSE has not been able to make the most of its indices and is overwhelmed by heavy 27 billion US dollars cost of the transaction.

What can be done?

To turn the situation around, the LSE should put in place a clear mechanism for trading different classes of shares. Multiple share classes make it easier for founders to maintain control of their company and are common in the United States, but much less common in the UK.

It could also reorganize the valuation of delisted shares before their liquidation. The NYSE and Nasdaq Offer Provisions for the delisted shares to be transferred to the over-the-counter markets (i.e. through a broker) to continue trading. Over-the-counter trading can offer greater flexibility and lower transaction costs.

It should also consider simplifying the administrative burden and easing investment procedures. Additionally, given that executive pay is higher in the US than in the UK, the LSE should address the issue cross-border wage gaps since British shareholders have a power of control over remuneration, unlike the simple consultative role of American shareholders.

Going forward, political events will have a significant effect on the market outlook. The FTSE All-Share Index shows high volatility before, during and after the general elections. This will be a time of reckoning for the LSE, investors and regulators. The choices the LSE makes now could determine whether it can stem the flow of companies to the United States and continue its proud tradition.