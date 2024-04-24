New York State Comptroller DiNapoli Announces Responsible Workforce Management Policy for Private Equity Investments





New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Administrator of the New York State Common Retirement Fund (the Fund), today announced the Fund's adoption of its policy and principles of responsible workforce management (the Policy). As part of the due diligence of the Fund's new investments within its $38 billion private equity asset class, the new policy will require an assessment of relevant workforce management policies and practices artwork. DiNapoli will discuss the importance of adopting sound workplace principles in private equity at the White House Workers Capital event later today. The Fund is dedicated to promoting best workforce management practices because they have the ability to improve the performance and resiliency of our portfolio companies and, in turn, our investments, DiNapoli said. Our responsible workforce management policy will ensure that our private equity investment managers clearly understand our position. We expect them to support fair treatment of workers across their portfolio companies by encouraging the adoption of workforce management practices that prioritize worker rights and protections, health and safety, fair pay, and skills development and training. A diverse, reasonably paid and well-trained workforce can provide higher quality products and services, which can provide a competitive advantage to companies and their investors. The private equity industry has faced increased scrutiny over its approach to workforce issues, leading to a growing number of private equity fund sponsors, including pension funds, endowment and multiemployer benefit trust funds, to adopt working principles. Responsible business practices within the private equity industry can help mitigate risk and add value. The Fund will share the policy with existing managers and collaborate with them on these important principles. The Fund's screening of potential private equity investments will include an evaluation of prospective managers' workforce management policies and practices as part of the consideration of a variety of investment factors. The Responsible Labor Management Policy builds on the Fund's commitment to labor and labor best practices across its portfolios, which includes the adoption of its responsible entrepreneur policy which applies to the Fund's real estate and infrastructure investments, as well as its environmental, social and governance principles and its proxy voting. Guidelines, which outline the expectations of public companies in its global equity portfolio. NYS Common Retirement Fund Policy

Responsible workforce management policy and principles The New York State Common Retirement Fund is one of the largest public pension funds in the United States. The Fund holds and invests the assets of the New York State and local government retirement system on behalf of more than one million state and local government employees and retirees and their beneficiaries . It has consistently been ranked among the best-run and best-funded plans in the country.

