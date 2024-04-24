Indian Stock Market: 7 Key Things That Changed for the Market Overnight – Gift Nifty, Tesla Q1 Results According to US PMI Data

Asian markets rallied, while U.S. stocks finished higher, as investors focused on quarterly results from Magnificent Seven and other mega-cap growth stocks.

On Tuesday, Indian stock indices continued their upward momentum and ended higher for the third consecutive session.

The Sensex gained 89.83 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 73,738.45, while the Nifty 50 settled 31.60 points, or 0.14 per cent, up at 22,368, 00.

The domestic market showed limited performance, following positive global signals with sustained outperformance compared to the broader market. Although tensions between Iran and Israel appear to have seen limited escalation, rising crude prices suggest investors are reassessing risks. With higher levels in the dollar index and US bond yields, FIIs are expected to continue outflows, but inflows from DIIs are supporting the recovery,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Here are the major domestic and global market indices for Sensex today:

Asian markets

Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday following Wall Street's overnight rally.

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.27%, while the Topix gained 0.71%. The South Korean Kospi rose 1.85% and the Kosdaq rose 1.25%. Futures on Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index pointed to a stronger open.

Awesome gift today

Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,450 level, a premium of almost 80 points to the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a positive start for Indian stock indices.

Wall Street

The US stock market ended higher on Tuesday following positive earnings from leading companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 263.71 points, or 0.69%, to 38,503.69, while the S&P 500 gained 59.95 points, or 1.20%, to 5,070.55. The Nasdaq Composite finished up 245.34 points, or 1.59%, at 15,696.64.

Among stocks, Tesla's stock price jumped more than 13% in extended trading hours following its earnings release, while General Motors stock closed up 4.4% on the back of quarterly results better than expected.

Spotify shares rose 11.4% after its gross profit surpassed 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the first time. Shares of GE Aerospace jumped 8.3% following bullish profit forecasts for the full year. Danaher stock gained 7.2%, while JetBlue's stock price plunged nearly 19%.

Tesla first quarter results

Tesla reported a first-quarter profit of $1.1 billion, down 55% from last year's quarter, amid an increasingly fierce electric vehicle (EV) market. The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker's revenue for the quarter ended March 2024 fell 9% year-on-year to $21.3 billion, with the company describing electric vehicle sales as being under pressure.

Tesla's stock price jumped more than 13% after hours after Tesla pledged to accelerate production of “new, more affordable automobiles.”

US Composite PMI

U.S. business activity slowed in April to a four-month low due to weaker demand, Reuters reported. S&P Global said its composite U.S. production PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 50.9 this month from 52.1 in March.

RBI Bulletin

India's economy needs to grow at 8-10% annually over the next decade to realize the full potential of its demographic dividend, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest bulletin released on Tuesday. The central bank also said that the development strategy over the coming decades must be focused on extracting the maximum possible contribution from its young and growing workforce to GVA growth.

NSE transaction fees

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) said it is not considering imposing transaction fees for futures and options contracts on the Nifty Next 50 index which were to be applicable since its launch on April 24, 2024.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations stated above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: April 24, 2024, 07:07 AM IST

