Connect with us

Business

Indian Stock Market: 7 Key Things That Changed for the Market Overnight – Gift Nifty, Tesla Q1 Results According to US PMI Data

Indian Stock Market: 7 Key Things That Changed for the Market Overnight – Gift Nifty, Tesla Q1 Results According to US PMI Data

 


Asian markets rallied, while U.S. stocks finished higher, as investors focused on quarterly results from Magnificent Seven and other mega-cap growth stocks.

On Tuesday, Indian stock indices continued their upward momentum and ended higher for the third consecutive session.

The Sensex gained 89.83 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 73,738.45, while the Nifty 50 settled 31.60 points, or 0.14 per cent, up at 22,368, 00.

The domestic market showed limited performance, following positive global signals with sustained outperformance compared to the broader market. Although tensions between Iran and Israel appear to have seen limited escalation, rising crude prices suggest investors are reassessing risks. With higher levels in the dollar index and US bond yields, FIIs are expected to continue outflows, but inflows from DIIs are supporting the recovery,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Read also: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today, April 24

Here are the major domestic and global market indices for Sensex today:

Asian markets

Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday following Wall Street's overnight rally.

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.27%, while the Topix gained 0.71%. The South Korean Kospi rose 1.85% and the Kosdaq rose 1.25%. Futures on Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index pointed to a stronger open.

Awesome gift today

Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,450 level, a premium of almost 80 points to the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a positive start for Indian stock indices.

Wall Street

The US stock market ended higher on Tuesday following positive earnings from leading companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 263.71 points, or 0.69%, to 38,503.69, while the S&P 500 gained 59.95 points, or 1.20%, to 5,070.55. The Nasdaq Composite finished up 245.34 points, or 1.59%, at 15,696.64.

Among stocks, Tesla's stock price jumped more than 13% in extended trading hours following its earnings release, while General Motors stock closed up 4.4% on the back of quarterly results better than expected.

Spotify shares rose 11.4% after its gross profit surpassed 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the first time. Shares of GE Aerospace jumped 8.3% following bullish profit forecasts for the full year. Danaher stock gained 7.2%, while JetBlue's stock price plunged nearly 19%.

Read also: Stock Market Today: Nifty 50 to Sensex Day Trading Guide, Six Stocks to Buy or Sell Today April 24

Tesla first quarter results

Tesla reported a first-quarter profit of $1.1 billion, down 55% from last year's quarter, amid an increasingly fierce electric vehicle (EV) market. The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker's revenue for the quarter ended March 2024 fell 9% year-on-year to $21.3 billion, with the company describing electric vehicle sales as being under pressure.

Tesla's stock price jumped more than 13% after hours after Tesla pledged to accelerate production of “new, more affordable automobiles.”

US Composite PMI

U.S. business activity slowed in April to a four-month low due to weaker demand, Reuters reported. S&P Global said its composite U.S. production PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 50.9 this month from 52.1 in March.

RBI Bulletin

India's economy needs to grow at 8-10% annually over the next decade to realize the full potential of its demographic dividend, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest bulletin released on Tuesday. The central bank also said that the development strategy over the coming decades must be focused on extracting the maximum possible contribution from its young and growing workforce to GVA growth.

Read also: India needs 8-10% growth over next decade to reap demographic dividend: RBI

NSE transaction fees

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) said it is not considering imposing transaction fees for futures and options contracts on the Nifty Next 50 index which were to be applicable since its launch on April 24, 2024.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations stated above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: April 24, 2024, 07:07 AM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/indian-stock-market-7-key-things-that-changed-for-market-overnight-gift-nifty-tesla-q1-results-to-us-pmi-data-11713922057815.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: