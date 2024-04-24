Ready, Set, Drive Electric: State Instant Rebate Program to Help More Consumers Choose Electric Vehicles

Combined with federal and dealer incentives, $45 million in state rebates aims to make electric vehicles accessible to low-income drivers.

OLYMPIA, WA The choice and benefits of driving electric vehicles (EVs) are about to become more affordable for more Washington residents, thanks to a new state program announced today. Flanked by a display of affordable electric vehicle models at a Seattle City Light public charging station in Tukwila, Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington State Department of Commerce Director Mike Fong showcased -first the $45 million state program providing instant rebates to eligible residents purchasing or leasing an EV. The program opens in August.

Washington state is already a leader in electric vehicle adoption, but many more people interested in ditching the gas pump might think they can't afford to do so, Gov. Inslee said. With these new rebates, we are significantly lowering the entry point, opening the door to electric vehicles for people with lower incomes, as we continue to pave the way to a future of clean transportation for all.

Transportation is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and harmful air pollution, Fong said. It is important that people who live in our hardest-hit communities, which are typically urban and low-income, have access to cleaner transportation options, including the choice to own an electric vehicle. These rebates can help many more people across the state purchase or lease an electric vehicle.

Washington is the first state to prioritize low-cost rentals under an electric vehicle incentive program. Under the new program, Washington residents earning up to $45,180 a year for a single person or $93,600 for a family of four can receive up to $9,000 for a new EV rental of three years or more, or up to $5,000 for the purchase of new EVs or two-year leases. Used electric vehicles are also eligible for a $2,500 rebate on purchases and leases.

In a sample estimate based on leases announced in April that combine incentives from the federal government and automakers, the Washington EV Instant Rebate program could make lease payments on at least four EV models below $100 per month with no down payment for eligible consumers. By comparison, monthly payments for the most commonly leased gasoline cars average about $500 per month, according to recent data from Experion.

How it works

Interested consumers will visit a dealership to learn more about low-cost lease deals available through the state's instant rebate program. The dealer will obtain a signed certification that the buyer meets the program's income requirements and determine that the buyer's credit score is eligible for a proposed lease. With this, the dealer deducts the applicable rebate amount from the lease cost, then applies dealer, state and local fees to arrive at the total lease amount. There is no state sales tax because vehicles qualify for the state's zero-emission vehicle exemption up to $15,000 in leases.

For example: a dealer advertises a three-year lease at $239 per month, with $1,999 due at signing, for a total lease cost of $10,364 ($1,999 + $239 x 35 months). For the eligible customer, a state EV instant rebate of $9,000 brings the rental cost down to $1,364. Dealer charges a $500 lease fee, a $200 documentation fee, and collects state and local transit, title, and registration fees of $734, bringing the final lease total to $2,798 , or $78 per month over the duration of the 36-month agreement.

The program will work with automakers and dealerships to offer low-cost electric vehicle rentals and point-of-sale discounts. Together, these opportunities make electric vehicles more accessible to a wider range of people. Dealers who participate in the program can also receive incentives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. Additionally, the program will provide education on electric vehicle charging through a variety of consumer outreach and engagement activities.

By facilitating the transition from gasoline to electric vehicles, the Washington EV Instant Rebate program will directly contribute to cleaner air and a healthier environment. It is estimated that the program could lead to a reduction of up to 24,000 tonnes of Co2 emissions from the transportation sector, the largest contributor to Washington state's greenhouse gas emissions.

State strategy calls for equitable access

Commerce co-chairs the Washington Interagency Electric Vehicle Coordinating Council (EV Council) with the Department of Transportation. The Electric Vehicle Council released a Transportation Electrification Strategy (TES) in February, providing recommendations to ensure that incentives and infrastructure for electric vehicles are accessible and available to all Washingtonians.

During the TES process, rideshare drivers, many of whom will be eligible for the new instant rebates, expressed the need for incentives and rebates.

Rideshare drivers log a lot of miles on the road. For a just transition to electric vehicles, driving electric vehicles must be accessible to drivers of all backgrounds, said Kathryn Jensen, electric vehicle field representative for the drivers union. Along with fast charging infrastructure to power these vehicles, easily affordable electric vehicle options will make going electric possible for more of our communities than ever before.

In addition to the consumer electric vehicle leasing and purchase incentives announced today, Commerce is administering more than $145 million in funding to promote transportation electrification in Washington state. Much of this work is funded by the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), creating jobs, reducing costs and fighting climate change across Washington State.

More electric vehicle charging stations across the state

To date, Commerce has invested $100 million in electric vehicle infrastructure through CCA funding, including $85 million announced in February for nearly 5,000 new charging stations in multi-family apartment buildings , publicly accessible locations and in communities highly vulnerable to the health impacts of air pollution.

Earlier in the day, King County hosted an Earth Week event showcasing its electric vehicle fleet and highlighting a $5.8 million Commerce grant funded by the CCA.

“We are taking action in King County and across Washington state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With critical funding from the Department of Commerce, we can work to expand access to electric vehicle charging across the country. This is a great example of how King County can partner with state and local governments, community organizations and the business sector to combat the climate crisis, King County Executive said , Dow Constantine.

Today's event took place at the Seattle City Lights Tukwila public fast charging station, located at 13050 Interurban Avenue South. This station is the most frequently used of all utility charging points throughout the service area and is popular with rideshare drivers and electric vehicle rentals at the nearby Sea-Tac Airport.

Learn more

For more information about the Washington EV Instant Rebate consumer program, visit Commerce's webpage.

