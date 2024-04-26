Global benchmarks move mixed as investors focus on profits

Wall Street markets gave up some of this week's gains Thursday morning, before a new series of corporate profits and the government's first estimate of the evolution of the American economy in the first quarter of 2024.

Dow Jones industrial futures and the S&P 500 each fell 0.6% before the bell.

Southwest Airlines fell nearly 8% after the carrier announced it lost $231 million in the first quarter and would limit hiring, offer voluntary furloughs to its employees and stop flying to four airports. CEO Robert Jordan said the airline was moving quickly to address our financial underperformance and deal with delivery delays of Boeing's new planes.

American Airlines reported a $312 million loss in its most recent quarter due to rising labor costs, but said it expects to return to profitability in the second quarter. That sent its stock up 5.2% before markets opened Thursday.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, fell 15.6% in after-hours trading as it issued tepid revenue guidance after the bell on Wednesday, along with otherwise strong financial results for the first trimester.

Two other Magnificent Seven stocks, Alphabet and Google parent Microsoft, report their most recent quarterly results after the bell on Thursday. These companies generated most of the gains in U.S. stock markets last year, and they will need to perform to justify their high prices.

The hope is that profit growth will spread beyond the Magnificent Seven to other types of companies, thanks in large part to a remarkably strong U.S. economy. They will likely need to make bigger profits if they want their stock prices to rise. That's because they're unlikely to get much help from the other lever that can push up stock prices: interest rates.

After a series of rate hikes that began more than two years ago, the Federal Reserve has left interest rates alone at its last five meetings. Expectations that the U.S. central bank would begin cutting rates were thwarted by a strong economy and job market.

Fed officials will get more data on the U.S. economy on Thursday when the government releases its first estimate of the country's gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2024. Analysts expect GDP and total goods production and services of the economy grew slowly but still… decent annual rate of 2.2% from January to March.

France's CAC 40 lost 0.9% at midday, while Germany's DAX fell 0.6%. Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 0.7%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 2.2% to 37,628.48. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.8% to 2,628.62. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5% to 17,284.54, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% to 3,052.90.

Markets were closed in Australia for a national holiday, Anzac Day.

Attention also turns to the Bank of Japan, whose two-day monetary policy meeting began on Thursday.

For the record, as tomorrow's policy decision approaches, the exceptional weakness of the Japanese yen is the stirring elephant in the room for the BOJ, Mizuho Bank's Tan Jing Yi said in a commentary.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 155.55 Japanese yen from 155.31 yen. The euro costs $1.0722, up from $1.0697.

The yen recently traded at 155 yen, its lowest level in 34 years. This helps Japanese exporters by increasing the value of their overseas earnings, but it also increases the price of imports.

Speculation is increasing and Japan could intervene to support the yen. But opinions are divided on whether and when that might happen.

Chris Turner, global head of research at ING Economics, said the dollar was trading above 155 yen at a level many expected to trigger market intervention, but conditions were not sufficient.

Sufficiency has to come from market conditions and it's safe to say we're not there yet, Turner said, pointing to recent trading volatility.

In energy trading Thursday morning, benchmark U.S. crude gained 19 cents to $83 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 17 cents to $87.21 a barrel.