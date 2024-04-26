56 companies are responsible for more than half of branded plastic pollution

Every year, companies produce more than 400 million tons of plastic. Some of this plastic washes onto rivers or beaches, clogging waterways or floating in huge gyres in the ocean. Some of it breaks down into tiny microplastics or nanoplastics that float in the air and enter human lungs, blood and organs.

It's sometimes difficult to know which companies are behind all that plastic, but scientists have now identified some of the major contributors.

A new study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances identified some of the major brands responsible for plastic pollution on six continents. The researchers, who used a team of more than 100,000 volunteers to catalog more than 1.8 million pieces of plastic waste, found that 56 companies were responsible for more than 50% of the world's branded plastic waste.

The biggest contributor was Coca-Cola, which accounted for 11% of the world's branded plastic pollution.

The findings, researchers say, reveal the enormity of the planet's plastic pollution problem. It's a Herculean effort we need to make, said Win Cowger, research director at the Moore Institute for Plastic Pollution Research and lead author of the study. There is no easy solution.

To obtain this data, thousands of volunteers around the world conducted plastic audits, during which they scoured beaches, parks, rivers and other places in search of plastic waste. Volunteers examined each piece of trash and recorded any visible marks or trademarks. The Break Free From Plastic group organized 1,576 audit collections between 2018 and 2022.

Of more than 1.8 million plastic parts studied, nearly 910,000 bore visible marks. (Plastics can lose their marks from exposure to sunlight and weather.) And among those hundreds of thousands of pieces of plastic, the top companies responsible were Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestl, and Danone.

In an email, a Coca-Cola Company spokesperson emphasized that the company Strategy A World Without Wastenoting that it aims to make 100% of our packaging globally recyclable by 2025 and to use at least 50% recycled materials in our packaging by 2030. …We know what needs to be done any more and we cannot achieve our goals alone.

Nestl said in an email that the company aims to reduce its use of new plastic by a third and incorporate more recycled content into its packaging. In an emailed statement, PepsiCo said it was advocating for a global policy framework to combat plastic pollution and working to build a circular economy in which plastic is reused.

Altria has reviewed the study and believes it is fundamentally incorrect regarding our business, Davien Anderson, an Altria spokesperson, said in an email. The study includes data from more than 80 countries, but Altrias cigarette maker Philip Morris USA only operates in the United States.

The idea that products created by a company in a specific country stay only in the countries that create them is unsupported, Cowger said in response to Altrias' statement.

Danone did not respond to a request for comment.

The researchers also found that there was a direct relationship between a company's plastic production and the amount of branded plastic waste found in the environment. If a company like PepsiCo produced 1 percent of the world's plastic mass, for example, this company was responsible for approximately 1 percent of the waste found during the audit. If a company produced 0.1% of the world's plastic mass, it was responsible for 0.1% of waste.

For researchers, this discovery means that recycling and waste management alone are not enough to solve the plastic problem.

Many of these companies actually have programs in place to recover their waste from the environment or prevent it from ending up there, said Neil Tangri, science and policy director of the Global Alliance for Alternatives to Incinerators and other author of the study. And what we find is that these are not really effective.

It’s kind of my worst nightmare,” Cowger said. This means that to solve the problem of plastic pollution, we need to significantly change the way we operate as a society.

World leaders and negotiators are meeting this week in Ottawa to develop a global plastics treaty. Many environmental groups and countries are seeking a deal that would include a reduction in plastic production, a goal that U.S. negotiators have resisted.

Industry groups and businesses say circular plastics, advanced recycling and waste management can solve the problem without limits on production.

Our members are investing billions of dollars in infrastructure to increase the supply of circular plastics, so that used plastics are not released into the environment as waste, landfill or through incineration, and become new plastics, said Benny Mermans, president of the Global Council. Plastics Council, said in a statement ahead of the talks.

Plastics industry groups have also argued that plastics help boost the global economy. According to a study ordered by an industry group, production limits would disproportionately affect low-income people.

Researchers say things like advanced recycling and a circular economy may have a place in the future, but so can slowing the pace of plastic manufacturing.

We know what works: making less plastic and using less plastic, Tangri said.

Plastics, made from fossil fuels, have helped support the fossil fuel industry, even as climate policies target oil and gas production. Plastic is expected to account for half of the growth in oil demand by mid-century, according to the International Energy Agency.

At the same time, scientists are racing to understand the consequences of tiny pieces of plastic that can enter the body and organs. Although microplastics have been found in many body systems, their effects on human health still remain unclear.

Scientists say that without limits on production, plastics will continue to accumulate in the environment and in the human body.