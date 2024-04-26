Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 4, 2022.
Source: NYSE
S&P 500 Futures Contracts rose overnight Thursday as big tech names Alphabet and Microsoft saw their stocks rebound on strong earnings.
Futures linked to the broad market index climbed 0.7%, and Nasdaq100 futures jumped 1%. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 30 points, or 0.08%.
Actions of Alphabet surged 11% in extended trading following better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The company also authorized its first-ever dividend, as well as a $70 billion buyback.
Microsoftsaw shares rise 4% after the software maker reported fiscal third-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.
The strength of these mega-cap stocks could provide a boost to the major averages after a losing day on Wall Street. The Dow Jones slipped 375 points on Thursday, while the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.
Thursday's selloff was triggered by new U.S. economic data that showed a sharp slowdown in growth and highlighted persistent inflation. Gross domestic product grew 1.6% in the first quarter, compared with a Dow Jones forecast of 2.4%. Meanwhile, the personal consumption expenditure price index for the period increased at a pace of 3.4%, well above the 1.8% increase in the previous quarter.
“The Fed will be more concerned about inflation above its target in the first quarter than slowing growth,” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank. “The Fed will likely slow the pace of its balance sheet liquidation at one of the upcoming meetings, but will wait until September to start cutting interest rates.”
Still, the major averages are on track for a winning week. The S&P 500 is up 1.6% so far this week, on track to end a three-week losing streak. The Nasdaq gained more than 2%, heading for its first positive week in five. The Dow is up a more modest 0.3% this week.
So far, about 38% of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results, and nearly 80% of them have beaten earnings expectations.
Investors expect more earnings from energy majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil Friday before the bell.
In terms of economic data, the PCE figure for March will also be published Friday morning. This inflation gauge is closely monitored by the Fed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/25/stock-market-today-live-update.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Philippines urges earthquake preparedness
- Turkey to start building 200,000 homes in March, says Erdogan
- Does the adoption of the Rwanda Security Bill make Rwanda a safe country?
- Ruslaan at Challengers: 4 films to see in theaters this weekend | Bollywood
- Chevron and NNPC battle for gold in table tennis final – The Sun Nigeria
- A thief bets on a wig and dress to escape Glades Co deputies.
- Genshin 4.6 details and patch notes – Genshin Guide
- Donald Trump returns to Michigan next week to stop his campaign
- Health Bureau asks schools to cooperate in measles prevention
- The Coppages will be honored as 5 out of 50 recipients
- Koda will appear in “Gran Turismo 7”