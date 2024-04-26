Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 4, 2022.

S&P 500 Futures Contracts rose overnight Thursday as big tech names Alphabet and Microsoft saw their stocks rebound on strong earnings.

Futures linked to the broad market index climbed 0.7%, and Nasdaq100 futures jumped 1%. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 30 points, or 0.08%.

Actions of Alphabet surged 11% in extended trading following better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The company also authorized its first-ever dividend, as well as a $70 billion buyback.

Microsoft saw shares rise 4% after the software maker reported fiscal third-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.

The strength of these mega-cap stocks could provide a boost to the major averages after a losing day on Wall Street. The Dow Jones slipped 375 points on Thursday, while the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Thursday's selloff was triggered by new U.S. economic data that showed a sharp slowdown in growth and highlighted persistent inflation. Gross domestic product grew 1.6% in the first quarter, compared with a Dow Jones forecast of 2.4%. Meanwhile, the personal consumption expenditure price index for the period increased at a pace of 3.4%, well above the 1.8% increase in the previous quarter.

“The Fed will be more concerned about inflation above its target in the first quarter than slowing growth,” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank. “The Fed will likely slow the pace of its balance sheet liquidation at one of the upcoming meetings, but will wait until September to start cutting interest rates.”

Still, the major averages are on track for a winning week. The S&P 500 is up 1.6% so far this week, on track to end a three-week losing streak. The Nasdaq gained more than 2%, heading for its first positive week in five. The Dow is up a more modest 0.3% this week.

So far, about 38% of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results, and nearly 80% of them have beaten earnings expectations.

Investors expect more earnings from energy majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil Friday before the bell.

In terms of economic data, the PCE figure for March will also be published Friday morning. This inflation gauge is closely monitored by the Fed.