Merck's first quarter results exceed expectations amid healthy growth in vaccine sales





By Éléonore Laise Drugmaker Improves Full-Year Sales and Profit Outlook Merck & Co. Inc. reported first-quarter results Thursday that beat analysts' expectations amid strong sales of vaccines and cancer drugs Keytruda. The Rahway, New Jersey-based pharmaceutical maker reported net income of $4.762 billion, or $1.87 per share, compared with $2.821 billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $2.07, up from $1.40 a year earlier and beating the FactSet consensus of $1.90. Revenue totaled $15.775 billion in the quarter, up 9% from a year earlier and above the FactSet consensus of $15.205 billion. The pharmaceutical maker improved its sales and profit outlook for the full year. Merck now expects 2024 sales of between $63.1 billion and $64.3 billion and adjusted earnings per share of between $8.53 and $8.65. Keytruda, Merck's best-selling cancer treatment, generated first-quarter revenue of $6.9 billion, up 20% from a year earlier, fueled by increased global adoption early-stage cancers. The drug, a key patent for which expires in 2028, accounted for about half of Merck's total pharmaceutical sales in the quarter. Sales of the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil increased 14% from the previous year to $2.2 billion amid strong demand, particularly in China. Revenue from the Vaxneuvance pneumococcal vaccine more than doubled from the previous year, to $219 million. Diabetes drug Januvia generated $670 million in sales in the first quarter, down 21% from a year earlier, due to lower prices and demand in the United States as well as persistent competition from generics in many international markets, Merck said. Wall Street is looking for new products like Winrevair, a treatment for pulmonary hypertension approved last month by the Food and Drug Administration, to fuel Merck's stock this year. Analysts see the drug as having blockbuster potential and expect its sales to exceed $1.3 billion next year, according to FactSet. Merck has set the list price at $14,000 per vial, and analysts are watching more closely how insurers and other payers respond to that price. Investors are also awaiting a decision from the FDA, expected by mid-June, on Merck's pneumococcus vaccine, V116. A late February meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee on vaccination practices appears to be “a win for Merck,” analysts at Leerink Partners said in a research report, highlighting the possibility that the committee could recommend the V116 during its meeting at the end of June. . Merck (MRK) shares have gained 16.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 is up 6.3%. -Éléonore Laise This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04-25-24 0631ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

