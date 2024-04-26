Stock market today: markets collapse amid slowing economic growth and rising prices

This week's stock market rally came to a screeching halt due to a disappointing economic growth result and growing price pressures.

Thursday's session got off to a rocky start as market participants reacted to a marked slowdown. economic growth and a jump in a key measure of inflation .

The first gross domestic product (GDP) figure for the first quarter stood at an annualized rate of 1.6%, according to the Economic Analysis Office . That's well below economists' estimate of 2.4%, as well as the slowest growth rate since the second quarter of 2022.

Although a slowdown in economic growth should theoretically help the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation, the GDP report also found that price pressures rose at the fastest pace in nearly a year .

The Fed's preferred inflation gauge – the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which excludes food and energy costs – jumped 3.7% in the first quarter. This is the largest increase in almost 12 months. Recall that the Fed's long-term inflation target, which is based on core PCE, is 2%.

Although slowing growth and rising prices have sparked some fears about the possibility of stagflation, most economists have been more measured in their analyses.

“The sharp slowdown in real consumer spending growth in the first quarter should restore some confidence that the Fed's restrictive monetary policy is having a moderating impact on consumer demand, since most of the weakness comes from interest-rate-sensitive spending,” he wrote. Scott Anderson, chief U.S. economist at BMO Capital Markets. “On the other hand, the broad resurgence of price inflation we saw in this report will give the FOMC pause that its work to defeat the inflation monster is far from over.”

Suffice it to say, new evidence showing that inflation is far from under control has once again called into question the timing of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) rate cut plans. Traders now believe there is only a 29% chance that the FOMC will pass its first quarter-point cut in the federal funds rate in July, according to the CME Group. FedWatch toolcompared to 38% a day ago.

At the closing bell, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was down almost 1% to 38,085, while overall S&P500 lost 0.5% to 5,048. The heavy on technology Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6% to 15,611.

A busy day in terms of corporate results was overshadowed by the big bomb dropped by Metaplatforms (META) the evening before. Although Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp parents can easily beat analysts' revenue and net income estimates META found Thursday that stocks are forward-looking.

After all, what scared the market was the guidance. Meta said second-quarter revenue would fall short of Wall Street's average estimate. Additionally, the company issued a higher-than-expected cost outlook as it increases its spending on artificial intelligence (AI).

Excessive spending was a major problem for META shareholders before the company cut costs last year, a period that CEO Mark Zuckerberg dubbed “the year of efficiency.”

The sharp slowdown in expected revenues and rising costs caused a rout in META stock. Stocks fell 10.6% on Thursday, losing $132 billion in market capitalization. For context, this is essentially the total market value of the Lowes (LOW) home improvement channel.

META bulls say the selloff is an opportunity to pick up shares at a low price. Jefferies Analyst Brent Thill maintained a buy rating after earnings, although he lowered his price target from $585 to $540 in an April 25 report.

“The acceleration in revenue growth in the first quarter, to 27% year-over-year (from 22%) is likely overshadowed by the implied deceleration in revenue growth in the second quarter, to 18% year-over-year…and increasing total spending and fiscal 2024. investment outlook,” says Thill.

META's results may have disappointed the market, but participants will have the opportunity to bid on the shares along with a number of others Magnificent 7 actions ready to report. Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon.com (AMZN) – both of which are top analyst priorities Top-Rated Dow Jones Stocks – now occupy an even greater place on the earnings schedule .