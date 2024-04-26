Stock Market Today: Global Benchmarks Mostly Climb Despite Concerns Over U.S. Economy





TOKYO (AP) Global stocks rose mostly Friday despite concerns about the economic outlook and inflation in the United States and the rest of the world. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.3% in early trading to 8,044.04, while Germany's DAX gained 0.8% to 18,052.68. Britain's FTSE 100 index rose almost 0.4% to 8,108.91. U.S. stocks are expected to rise, with Dow futures gaining 0.2% to 38,348.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% to 5,121.75. The Bank of Japan ended its policy meeting without major changes, keeping its benchmark interest rate within a range of 0 to 0.1 percent. In March, it raised the policy rate by minus 0.1%, citing signs that inflation had reached the central bank's target of around 2%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.8% to 37,934.76, while the U.S. dollar edged higher to 156.45 Japanese yen from 155.58 yen. Although a weak yen is a boon for Japanese export giants such as Toyota Motor Corp., whose overseas profits are boosted when converted to yen, some Japanese officials, including Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, have expressed concerns that a currency that is too weak is not good for the Japanese economy in the long term. In other currencies, the euro costs $1.0746, compared to $1.0733. The yen's downward trajectory remains unchanged. Notably, the reluctance to intervene directly in the foreign exchange market is raising doubts among investors about the government's commitment to supporting the yen, said Luca Santos, a currency analyst at ACY Securities. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.4% to 7,575.90. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.1% to 2,656.33. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 2.1% to 17,651.15, while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.2% to 3,088.64. A report released this week said growth in the U.S. economy slowed to an annual rate of 1.6% in the first three months of this year, compared with 3.4% at the end of 2023. Concerns remain about whether the economy can avoid a deep recession and sustain strong profits. for businesses, even if high inflation takes time to be fully controlled. Traders are largely betting on the possibility of one or perhaps two interest rate cuts this year from the Fed, if at all, according to CME Group data. In energy trading Friday, benchmark U.S. crude edged up 28 cents to $83.85 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 20 cents to $89.21 a barrel. ___ AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed. Yuri Kageyama is on X https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

