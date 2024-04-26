Business
(RBRK) begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange
Bipul Sinha, CEO, chairman and co-founder of Rubrik Inc., the Microsoft-backed cybersecurity software startup, rings the opening bell at his company's IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, on April 25, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Shares of the data management software makerSectionsurged Thursday in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, the latest sign that public market investors are showing an appetite for technology IPOs. The stock opened at $38.60 per share, after the Microsoft-backed company priced its IPO at $32 per share on Wednesday, above its expected range of $28 to $31 per share.
Rubrik ended trading Thursday up 16% at $37.
By selling 23.5 million shares, it raised $752 million, giving it a valuation of $5.6 billion. Rubrik shares trade under the symbol “RBRK”.
Many technology companies appeared on public markets in the 2010s as central banks kept interest rates low. Concerns about a weakening economy from the end of 2021 have led investors to pay less attention to unprofitable companies. Since then, few young technology companies have wanted to try to go public. But that could change. Reddit And Astera Laboratorieswhich sells data center connectivity chips, went public in March.
Rubrik, founded a decade ago, reported a net loss of $354 million in the most recent fiscal year, compared to a loss of $278 million the year before. The company now generates 91% of its turnover from subscriptions, compared to 59% two years ago.
Microsoft invested in the company in 2021. Rubrik co-founder and CEO Bipul Sinha has a controlling 8%. Lightspeed Venture Partners, where Sinha was previously an early-stage investor, holds 25% of the voting rights.
Sinha said Rubrik was not able to control market conditions but was able to prepare to go public.
“When we see that the market is receptive and we were ready, we go for it,” he said in an interview.
A company will decide the timing of its IPO six to eight weeks in advance, relying in part on the advice of bankers, said Ravi Mhatre, managing director of Lightspeed Venture Partners, which was the sole investor in Rubrik’s first round of venture capital.
The contribution of investors was also crucial.
“Bipul has spent a lot of time with public market investors in 2023 and then 2024,” said Mhatre, whose firm has invested some $362 million in Rubrik.
Through these conversations, Sinha got an idea of what investors would be interested in.
“People are looking for strong companies to IPO, companies that have the potential to be a sustainable business, a moat in the market, have something unique to offer in the market and are clear winners in the market,” Sinha said. “Staying public is the key, not going public.”
