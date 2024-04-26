Stock market today: Wall Street falls under a double dose of disappointing economic data, while Meta sinks | national news

Connect with us

NEW YORK (AP) Concerns about a potentially toxic cocktail The combination of stubbornly high inflation and a declining economy sent U.S. stocks lower on Thursday. A sharp decline in the parent company of Facebook, one of the most influential stocks on Wall Street, also hurt the market.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% and pared some of the gain from what had been a very winning week. It appeared headed for a much worse loss in the morning, when it fell as much as 1.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 375 points, or 1%, after previously falling 700 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.6%.

Metaplatforms, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, fell 10.6% even though it reported a profit for the last quarter that was better than analysts expected. Investors instead focused on the big investments in artificial intelligence that Meta had committed to making. AI has created a frenzy on Wall Streetbut Meta increases spending by also giving a forecast range for future revenue whose midpoint fell below analyst expectations.

Expectations were high for Meta, as well as other Magnificent Seven actions that generated most of the stock market returns Last year. They need to set a high bar to justify their high stock prices.

The entire US stock market felt the pressure of another rise in Treasury yields following disappointing data on the US economy. The report undermined a central hope that has helped the S&P 500 set records this year: that the economy can avoid a deep recession and sustain strong corporate profits, even if high inflation takes time to be fully brought under control.

This is what Wall Street calls a soft landing scenario, and expectations have been growing recently for a soft landing where the economy avoids a recession altogether.

But Thursday's report said growth in the U.S. economy slowed to an annual rate of 1.6% in the first three months of this year, compared with 3.4% at the end of 2023.

This was weaker than expected and would have been disappointing in itself. Even worse for financial markets, the report also said inflation was higher over the three months than economists expected. That could tie the hands of the Federal Reserve, which has a history of boosting sluggish economies by cutting interest rates.

Thursday's economic data will likely be revised several times as the U.S. government refines the numbers. But the weaker-than-expected growth and higher-than-expected inflation are a bit of a slap in the face to those hoping for a no-landing scenario, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Things can change a lot from quarter to quarter, so it's too early to say the Fed has failed, but that doesn't help their cause.

On the surface, the economic report may not be as bad as initially thought. Much of the slowdown is due to increased imports and other factors that can change sharply and quickly. The main driver of the economy, US household spending, remained relatively strong.

That helped ease concern over the report, helping markets pare morning losses, but it didn't erase the threat.

Treasury yields continued to rise as traders reduced their bets on a rate cut this year by the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.66% just before the report was released to 4.70% and 4.65% late Wednesday.

Traders are largely betting on the possibility of one or perhaps two interest rate cuts this year from the Fed, if at all, according to CME Group data. They entered the year making predictions six or more. A chain of reports this year showing inflation staying warmer than expected dashed those expectations.

Senior Fed officials said they could maintain its main interest rate for some time at its highest level since 2001. High rates slow the overall economy and hurt investment prices, while cuts could contribute to a reacceleration of inflation.

This puts more pressure on companies to generate greater profits.

Southwest Airlines fell 7% after the carrier announced First quarter results worse than analysts expected. CEO Robert Jordan said the airline was limiting hiring and taking other steps to address our financial underperformance and deal with delivery delays of Boeing's new planes.

Textron fell 9.7% after the maker of Bell helicopters and Cessna planes reported lower-than-expected profits and revenue. Caterpillar fell 7% despite a higher-than-expected profit. Its revenue for the last quarter did not meet analysts' expectations.

On the winning side was Chipotle Mexican Grill, which rose 6.3% after reporting higher profits and revenue than analysts expected. He said his braised beef barbacoa and chicken with pastor generated more sales.

Overall, the S&P 500 fell 23.21 points to 5,048.42. The Dow fell 375.12 to 38,085.80 and the Nasdaq composite fell 100.99 to 15,611.76.

In overseas stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index slipped 2.2% as investors wait to hear whether the Bank of Japan will take steps to support the falling yen. Indices were mixed elsewhere in Asia and Europe.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

This story has been corrected to reflect the closing level of the S&P 500. It finished at 5,048.42, not 4,048.42.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

