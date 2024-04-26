Airbus reports profit decline, raising fears it will struggle to profit from Boeing's woes





By Louis Goss Airbus said on Friday that an increase in its costs, driven by inflation and supply chain problems, had led to a decline in its adjusted profit in the first quarter of 2024, even as sales of its planes rose in a context of persistent problems at its main rival Boeing. Strong demand for new planes, driven in part by disruptions at Boeing (BA), allowed the Toulouse-based company to increase its turnover by 9%, to 12.8 billion euros, after delivering 142 commercial aircraft to its customers. Higher costs, however, have reduced Airbus' profit margins, raising concerns that the company will struggle to capitalize on Boeing's problems. The company blamed the rising costs on a series of one-off issues, as well as the impacts of supply chain issues, rising R&D costs and wage inflation. Airbus' falling margins, in turn, saw the European aircraft maker fail to meet analysts' expectations, as it posted a 25% drop in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 577 million euros ($620 million), compared to the 809 million euros expected by eight analysts, according to Factset data. Shares of Airbus (FR:AIR) fell 2% on Friday after gaining 25% over the previous 12 months. Airbus shares, however, are down 7% since the beginning of April, which RBC analysts say is because investors have focused on the company's “high spending” to address its current problems. the supply chain. Airbus nevertheless maintained its forecast for 2024, saying it still expects to generate between €6.5 billion and €7 billion in adjusted EBIT for the full year, even though UBS analysts , led by Ian Douglas-Pennant, said they now expect Airbus to reach the lower end of this range. On a call with investors, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said the first-quarter cost hike was partly due to more than 100 million euros in “employee share plan-related expenses.” and 30 million euros linked to exchange rates, which he said would not happen again. UBS analysts called Airbus' results “disappointing” across all divisions and noted that EBIT “barely increased” even excluding higher costs related to the employee share plan and the exchange rate. The Airbus CEO also warned that supply chain issues that have plagued the company for more than a year are “not getting better,” saying the company is “investing a lot of human resources” to remedy the “difficult situation”. RBC analysts, led by Ken Herbert, nevertheless believe that Airbus is now well placed to grow its profits in the long term, saying that the “strong demand environment” should further boost the company's activities in the future . -Louis Goss This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04-26-24 0613ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

