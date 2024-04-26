Stock market today: Alphabet and Microsoft push Wall Street towards its first winning week in a month





NEW YORK (AP) Alphabet and Microsoft lead the U.S. stock market Friday toward the end of its first winning week in the last four weeks. The S&P 500 was up 1.2% in afternoon trading and was on track for its best week since November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 210 points, or 0.5%, as of 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.3%. Alphabet jumped 10.2% after beating analysts' profit expectations last quarter. Google's parent company also announced it would begin paying dividends to investors and authorized a stock buyback program of up to $70 billion, a sign of how much cash it is generating. Microsoft, meanwhile, climbed 2.7% after reporting higher-than-expected profits and revenue. The company cited strong growth in its cloud computing business as it offers artificial intelligence technology to its customers. They helped offset a drop of 9.8% for Intel. It reported higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter, but its revenue fell short of analysts' estimates. So did its earnings forecast for the current quarter. Stocks have been under pressure overall this month as hopes for multiple interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year faded. A series of reports this year showing inflation remains worse than expected has traders expecting a possible decline this year, down from six or more forecasts earlier this year. Another report released Friday showed inflation remained stubbornly high. This time, it is the March price measure that the Federal Reserve prefers to use, but it is not much worse than forecasts. Financial markets took it much more readily than a report the day before suggesting the same measure of inflation had risen rapidly from January to March. Treasury yields eased in the bond market after Friday morning's report. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.67% from 4.71% Thursday evening. Although inflation remained higher than expected, EY chief economist Gregory Daco expects it to ease in the coming months as buyers come under pressure from slowing consumer growth. wages, they slow down their purchases, which are the fuel that fuels inflation. Consumers remain willing to spend, but not on anything or at any price, he added. Economists also said Thursday's weaker-than-expected readings for the overall U.S. economy, which helped send stocks lower, may not be as bad as it first appeared. The economy remains on solid footing, Bank of America economists said in a report, highlighting U.S. customers' purchasing trends. Such an interpretation helps ease concerns that the U.S. economy could be heading toward a toxic mix of stagnant growth and high inflation, a problem the Federal Reserve has few tools to remedy. Still, the higher-than-expected inflation numbers will likely keep the Fed on hold at its next policy meeting on Wednesday. Its main interest rate is at the highest since 2001 in hopes of curbing inflation by putting downward pressure on the economy and financial markets. After earlier indicating that three interest rate cuts could be considered this year, senior Fed officials have since said they may keep its main interest rate high for a while to ensure that inflation is falling towards its 2% target. Friday's report on persistent inflation underscores Vanguards' belief that the Federal Reserve may find itself unable to cut interest rates this year, according to the investment giant's global head of portfolio construction, Roger Aliaga-Diaz. In overseas stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.8% after the Bank of Japan ended a policy meeting without a major change in interest rates. Indexes were higher across much of the rest of Asia and Europe. ___ AP Business Editor Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.krqe.com/news/business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-benchmarks-mostly-climb-despite-worries-about-us-economy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos