Stock Market Today: Google's Rise Fuels Tech as Markets Watch Inflation Data | The street





Check back for updates throughout the trading day US stock futures advanced on Friday, boosted by outsized gains in tech heavyweights Alphabet and Microsoft, as investors looked to a crucial inflation number before the opening bell and maintained the modest advance market for the week. Stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the S&P 500 sliding about 0.5%, after Commerce Department data showed a slowdown in first-quarter GDP, estimated at 1.6%, with a notable rise in underlying inflationary pressures. The data sparked renewed questioning of bets that the Federal Reserve would unveil its first interest rate cut later this year. According to FedWatch, the CME group, the chances of attending one of the central bank's fall meetings are no more than 44%. Related: Slowing U.S. Growth, Accompanied by Rising Inflation, Raises Risks of Early Stagflation However, after-hours tech earnings are expected to reverse these declines, as we approach the last day of the trading week and close of the month. Alphabet (GOOG) soared in trading overnight after Google's parent company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and a strong AI-related outlook. The search, advertising and cloud giant also declared its first-ever dividend. In fact, the stock's 11.6% gain could push the tech giant past the $2 trillion valuation mark if it holds at the open. Microsoft (MSFT) Shares were also on the move, rising 4% in premarket trading. The world's most valuable company beat Wall Street forecasts for its fiscal third quarter, while estimating strong gains for its cloud computing division in the three months ending in June. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell asked markets to be “patient” in seeking the central bank's first rate cut as inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy remain elevated. Win McNamee/Getty Images On the other hand, chipmaker Intel (INTC) fell 7.3%, a move that would extend the stock's decline into 2024 to about 35%, after the chipmaker reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter profits and a subdued revenue outlook. ExxonMobil (XOM) Shares fell 1.9% after the oil major reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit of $2.06 per share, thanks in part to weakening refining margins. Chevron, its smallest rival (CLC) was little changed after beating Wall Street profit forecasts on higher production volumes. Big tech gains, however, are likely to provide a solid boost to the Nasdaq, which is up 2.15% for the week, with futures suggesting a 163-point gain for the tech-focused benchmark . The broader S&P 500 index, up 1.64% for the week, is estimated to be up 35 points, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average valued at 40 points. Investors will first need to familiarize themselves with a key inflation number before the opening bell, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis releasing its March PCE inflation report on Friday, April 26. Analysts expect core and headline figures of 2.6%, down from 2.8% and 2.5% respectively in February. Any faster reading, linked in part to underlying pressures seen in this week's GDP data, could quickly reverse the market's early gains. Benchmark 2-year Treasury yields were holding steady at 4.99% before the start of the New York trading session, with 10-year Treasury yields pegged at 4.682%. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, rose 0.04 percent to 105.634. More Wall Street analysts: In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 index rose 0.62% in early trading in Frankfurt, after the biggest earnings week of the year, while Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 0. .33% in London. In Asia, the Bank of Japan left its key rates unchanged after a two-day meeting in Tokyo, but raised its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 2.8% from 2.4%. %. The Nikkei 225 closed 0.81% higher on the session as the yen remained stuck at its 1990 low at 156.76 against the U.S. dollar, and technology stocks led the gains in the session. The regional benchmark MSCI ex-Japan rose 0.79% at market close. Related: A Seasoned Fund Manager Picks His Favorite Stocks for 2024

