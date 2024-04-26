Biden's new overtime rule could help millions of 'stranded' workers. But there are obstacles to overcome.

By Hannah Erin Lang

“It’s so huge,” one worker told MarketWatch. “I can breathe a little.”

S. really enjoys his job.

As a full-time employee working in the administrative office of a North Carolina university, she helps students register for classes, navigate degree requirements, and plan their studies. During busy seasons, like back-to-school, S. may work 10-hour days hosting events or answering student calls and messages at any time of the day or night.

She rarely takes time off – only when she is sick or when school closes for Christmas. Still, she says, her $43,000 salary doesn't allow her to build up savings or even comfortably pay her bills.

“Your salary doesn’t go up, but you start wearing more hats,” said S., who asked to be identified only by her first initial to avoid retaliation from her employer. “Sometimes it can be very stressful. I would like to be compensated and I feel like a lot of people are in the same situation.”

S. could soon benefit from additional compensation for these long hours. She is one of more than 4 million workers who could benefit from the Biden administration's new rule expanding eligibility for overtime pay.

The rule, finalized Wednesday by the Labor Department, raises the wage level at which workers can still qualify for overtime, significantly increasing the number of employees eligible for time-and-a-half when they work more than 40 hours per week.

The new rule, while relatively targeted in scope, could provide a much-needed economic boost to a group of lower-paid workers who have faced considerable strain in recent years, squeezed on both sides by a cost of higher life and slower growth. salaries.

But, like the Biden administration's recent move to eliminate noncompete agreements, the overtime rule faces potential hurdles, including legal challenges, that have derailed previous attempts to Expand eligibility.

“There are still millions of people who should have some sort of protection from overtime pay but don't, and we hope this will go a long way to closing some of that gap.” said Samantha Sanders, director of government affairs and advocacy at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. “But I'm sure [officials] we assume there will be a fight over this. »

Who is currently entitled to overtime pay?

The Labor Department's new rule is an expansion of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the foundational U.S. labor law that sets a minimum wage and determines eligibility for overtime, defined as time-and-a-half pay for hours worked overtime. more than 40 hours per year. week.

When it comes to overtime, workers fall into two camps: exempt and non-exempt. Typically, hourly workers are not exempt and therefore entitled to overtime pay. Executives, managers, administrators, and “professionals”—think lawyers, doctors, teachers, and creative professionals like actors and musicians—tend to fall into the exempt category.

“The idea is that a white-collar job comes with more responsibility and higher pay,” said Melissa Lardo Stewart, a partner at the employment law firm Outten & Golden.

Many workers wrongly assume that all employees are exempt from overtime pay, but that's not always the case, she said. Eligibility for overtime pay is determined by both your pay level and your job duties – and can be quite difficult to determine from employee to employee.

“It’s a very large portion of the workforce that could find itself in this gray area,” said Edgar Ndjatou, executive director of the nonprofit employee rights organization Workplace Fairness.

Workers earning wages below a certain level are automatically eligible for overtime pay. Current law says employees paid less than $684 per week, or $35,568 per year, are eligible for overtime — although in some states, like New York and California, that threshold is higher.

“Really, the salary threshold is supposed to be a proxy. Obviously, it's difficult to go to every workplace and say, 'What exactly are the tasks that this person is doing? Do we really think that?' she has the influence should we react if they work too long or if they're not really paid enough?'” Sanders said. “[It’s] supposed to say, “We're pretty sure if someone is making money from this, they probably don't have that leverage.” »

The new rule would increase that threshold to $43,888 on July 1 and $58,656 on January 1, 2025 – meaning workers earning less than these amounts will automatically be eligible for overtime pay.

The change also includes a few other elements, such as a methodology for updating salary thresholds every three years based on recent salary data.

Which workers will be most affected by the overtime rule?

The new rule will primarily benefit lower-paid white-collar workers, although management roles in other industries like restaurants or retail could also be affected, Sanders noted.

This group has been excluded from some of the significant pay increases other workers have seen in recent years. Although many employees have seen their wages increase, these gains have been more substantial at the lower ends of the income scale, where many workers are paid hourly.

That left the lowest-paid white-collar workers somewhere in the middle, without the leverage of the highest-paid employees or the protection afforded to the lowest earners in the economy.

Workers have long viewed these jobs as a path to stability, only to end up working long hours with little prospect of a pay raise and feeling “exploited,” Sanders said. “This goes a long way to offsetting this particular type of population with lower average wages.”

The salary limits set by the new rule are still well below the median income for a family of four – and will do little to enable a comfortable lifestyle for the middle class these days.

Read more: A $100,000 salary no longer gets you a middle-class lifestyle. Here's why it costs so much more now.

“It’s very important for these workers who are kind of stuck,” Sanders said.

When will the new overtime rule come into effect?

The new rule will likely face a bumpy road ahead.

Similar to the Federal Trade Commission's recent decision to eliminate agreements prohibiting workers from leaving their employer to join a rival company, the finalized overtime rule faced swift opposition from labor groups. businesses.

Read more: FTC Bans Non-Compete Agreements. Has your job search become easier?

The National Federation of Independent Business said the rule would hurt small businesses and force owners to spend “valuable time” ensuring they comply with the new law. “This rule is another costly hurdle for small business owners to clear,” Beth Milito, executive director of the NFIB’s Small Business Legal Center, said in a statement.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which previously challenged the FTC's noncompete ban in federal court, made a similar argument.

The new salary threshold that takes effect in 2025 “will impose heavy burdens on small businesses and other employers and cause many employees to lose their professional status and salary flexibility,” said Marc Freedman, vice president of policy of the work at the Chamber of Commerce. said in a statement to MarketWatch.

The Economic Policy Institute estimates the rule change will result in an additional $1.5 billion paid to workers annually. But that still represents less than 0.1% of total wages paid in the United States in a year, Sanders said.

The Chamber of Commerce has not said whether it plans to take legal action against the new overtime rule. But similar challenges have derailed previous attempts to change overtime eligibility requirements: In 2016, a federal judge blocked an Obama administration rule raising the salary threshold just a week before it took effect.

Whether or not the Labor Department can continue to enforce Wednesday's rule change despite legal battles will depend on the courts, Stewart said.

And even if the new rule eliminates these obstacles, other elements could prevent workers from receiving higher pay. Many workers already do not report their overtime or do not receive the time and a half to which they might be entitled – because they do not know their rights, their employer does not communicate the rules regarding overtime to them or because they are under pressure. not to declare their overtime.

“It’s unfortunately very common,” Stewart said.

But for S., the legal protection to get even a small salary increase could make a big difference.

Her daughter lives several states away, she said, and S. doesn't always have the means to make the trip. With his salary increasing for those extra hours at work, saving for this expense will be first on his list.

“No matter how much I worked, no matter how hard I worked, I saw no hope and the situation only got worse,” she said. “So it's so huge. It's like, OK, I can breathe a little bit.”



