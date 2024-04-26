Hong Kong Stock Exchange announces climate disclosure requirements for 2025





SUQIAN, CHINA – JULY 17, 2023 – Illustration: Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Suqian, Jiangsu province, … [+] China, July 17, 2023. (Photo credit should be CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images) Future publication via Getty Images On April 19, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited announced adopting climate-related disclosures as part of its environmental, social and governance framework. The new regulations will require disclosure of Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions starting January 1, 2025. There has been a global trend to expand corporate financial reporting requirements from traditional financial data to include sustainability and other ESG issues. The promotion of ESG has been driven by international organizations, fund managers and the market. The result has been a rush by companies to publish ESG and sustainability reports. However, the rapid increase in reporting has overwhelmed existing regulatory arrangements, leading to inconsistencies and potential legal pitfalls. At COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation announced the creation of the International Sustainability Standards Board. IFRS develops global accounting standards that are used in 168 jurisdictions, including Hong Kong. The ISSB has worked for two years to develop sustainability disclosure standards. The IFRS Sustainability Standards were published in June 2023 and jurisdictions are currently working to amend and adopt them in accordance with their respective legal and regulatory requirements. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The IFRS sustainability standards are divided into two reporting levels, IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, both of which came into effect on January 1, 2024. IFRS S1 established sustainability reporting requirements, while IFRS S2 has defined specific climate-related information for use with IFRS S1. . Both focus on a company's governance, strategy, risk management, metrics and objectives, as they relate to sustainability or climate. Under parameters and objectives, IFRS S2 requires reporting of GHG emissions. These reports are divided into three areas. Scope 1 emissions are those that come from sources controlled by the company. Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions linked to the production of purchased or acquired electricity, steam, heating or cooling consumed by an entity. Scope 3 emissions are divided into 15 categories, the most notable being purchased goods and services. The Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, announced that after a review of 115 responses to the proposal, it would adopt new climate requirements. The requirements are based on IFRS S2, with references to IFRS S1. Notably, the new requirements only include mandatory disclosure of Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHGs starting January 1, 2025. Scope 3 disclosure divided by filing entity type. For large-cap issuers, scope 3 is optional for 2025, using a “comply or explain” standard. Scope 3 becomes mandatory on January 1, 2026. For Main Board issuers, it is optional within the framework of comply or explain. For GEM issuers, this is voluntary. HKEX’s new climate requirements offer a different approach to other major jurisdictions. The European sustainability reporting standards, also known as ESRS, require scope 3 for all reporting entities. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Climate-Related Disclosure Rule made Scope 3 optional, based on a materiality assessment. The SEC rule has since been delayed due to legal challenges.

