Should the stock market never close?

The insomniac taxi driver Taxi driver might soon have another self-destructive activity to fill the wee hours loading real-time meme stocks. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) recently asked market participants to share how they would feel on trading 24/7.

The game-changing proposal for the world's busiest stock exchange, which operates from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday Friday, would not make stocks any different from other assets that never stop trading, like cryptocurrencies and bonds. 'State.

The NYSE's curiosity comes as startup 24 Exchange, backed by Mets owner Steve Cohen, asks the SEC for permission to launch a 24-hour exchange. 24 Exchange wants to cater to the growing contingent of amateur investors, including some prefer to negotiate after their children have gone to bed.

If the NYSE decides to become a stock exchange that never sleeps, it would likely disrupt the daily lives of Wall Street pros. So, let's think about what 24/7 trading would look like, who would be in the green and who would be kept awake at night by the prospect.

The NYSE currently allows people to trade stocks after hours, from 4 a.m. until the market opens and after the closing bell until 8 p.m., but there are fewer participants trading and these transactions often carry higher fees. Meanwhile, brokerages like Robinhood and Interactive Brokers have managed to allow investors to place orders on many stocks and stock indices overnight.

Robinhood recently said its day-to-day options trading was a success, with trading outside of regular NYSE hours. accounting for up to 25% of the platform's activity.

Many customers aren't used to waiting for the NYSE to ring twice a day, Steve Quirk, Robinhoods' chief brokerage officer, told Bloomberg.

Many of these nighttime trades on brokerage apps occur because of the time difference with the Asia-Pacific region, where investors are located. more and more eager to access the US stock market while most Americans are asleep. These exchanges are facilitated by organizations like Blue Ocean, which are seeing a growing demand for cross-border services. If the NYSE operates 24/7, it would be easier for investors from different time zones to participate in the US stock market.

Proponents also say it could make morning trading less volatile by allowing investors to react to big news (like a tweet from Elon Musk about Tesla) as soon as it happens rather than waiting for trading to open. markets.

Regardless of the potential benefits of a 24/7 trading system for retail investors and foreign traders, many financial adrenaline junkies who are often photographed shouting into a landline on the market prefer to trade when the sun is up.

Institutional investors who make large trades benefit from doing so at the same time as everyone else.

Synchronized trading maximizes the number of buyers and sellers to trade with, meaning more money moves around. This narrows the gap between the price sellers of stocks ask and what buyers are willing to pay.

Under the current system, after-hours trading is more volatile and carries unique risks, including problems settling a trade, since the people who keep the markets running smoothly are not on duty.

Many in the industry believe that markets that don't stop would be more volatile. Matt Levine of Bloomberg argued in 2021 that a 24/7 stock market would make it harder for companies to avoid impulsive investor reactions to news (they currently do this by making announcements outside of standard trading hours).

Others worry that 24-hour trading will make work-life balance even more oxymoronic for career traders. They will need to constantly monitor financial news and react to market developments, reducing the time they have to conduct research and complete other non-business tasks. One stockbroker expressed doubts to the Financial Times about the industry's ability to maintain the staff needed to respond to situations where most people are asleep or at the Phish lounge in Las Vegas.

Equity markets specialist Jesse Forster of Coalition Greenwich told the Financial Times he believed that even if a 24/7 NYSE came to pass, most professionals would likely stick to regular trading hours .

Big picture: Whether Wall Street becomes a nightlife district will depend on the enthusiasm of the tie-wearing people the NYSE surveys. But whatever one decides, normal trading hours are increasingly defined as when you feel like it.Sask.