The exodus of 100 billion from the London Stock Exchange

Since the start of the year, companies worth around 100 billion are on the verge of leaving the London Stock Exchange, either by being bought out or by moving the principal place of their shares abroad, and experts fear there is much more to come (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archives)

Businesses worth around 100 billion are disappearing London Stock market so far this year, either by redemption or by moving the main residence of their actions abroad, and experts fear there is much more to come.

Research by the Evening Standard and investment bank Peel Hunt shows that companies worth more than 26 billion have already agreed to be sold in 2024, to other listed or private companies. equity.

This comes with a set value of 38 billion for companies that move their principals SEO abroad. And Anglo-American today rejected the biggest takeover offer so far, saying BHP31 billion euros offer undervalued the company and was opportunistic.

Including the current overall figure thereof agreement takes the total into walk capital involved in the exodus at 95 billion.

City experts are watching for an increase in BHP supply. Another multi-billion deal closed today for a cybersecurity company. Dark trace.

Charles Hall, head of research at Peel Hunts, said: “There are 21 companies in the bidding process, including 12 in the FTSE 350.

He warned: We are rapidly exporting some of our best growth companies, with Darktrace moving into US private equity. This truly demonstrates the dire state of the London market and the urgent need for measures to restore competitiveness and the flow of funds, including the removal of stamp duty, pension reform and the introduction of the UK ISA.

Any deal struck for Anglo would take the trend into the top quarter of the FTSE 100.

Business leaders are already expressing frustration at relatively low levels evaluations for large London companies, especially compared to those offered by their main rival new York.

The flight from the City has already reached high-profile businesses. Packaging manufacturer DS Smith is bought by an offer of 5.7 billion from International Paper.

And even bigger earthquakes could occur in the future. Wael Sawan, CEO of the UK's largest company, Shellis widely seen as having given London two years' notice to raise valuations before a possible transfer of its listing to the United States.

The story continues

Speculation over the bid was dubbed the Great London Fire Sale by City commentators and it helped to capture the headlines. assessment of the FTSE 100 to be recorded, which nevertheless remain below the historic highs observed in New York, its main rival. City experts were preparing for more action.

Tony Cross, of investment database Investegate, said: At what point is Anglos management put in a bind, where they must accept a hostile offer or find a listing venue with a more accurate valuation ?

He highlighted a larger question: why does the London market seem incapable of accurately valuing even the largest companies?

Concern over a fall in the amount of UK assets bought by investors has prompted the government to attract more liquidity to the market, to support demand for shares and push up valuations. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's so-called Mansion House reforms, unveiled last July, and his plans to cut Britain's savings ISA are designed to inject more liquidity into the market.

Peel Hunts Hall added: “It is crucial that we maintain the momentum of the Mansion House reforms and initiatives such as the UK ISA, to help London's capital market fulfill its vital role in serving the economy in his outfit. »

He also highlighted hopes for renewed interest through a resumption of IPOs, when companies first raise capital through the sale of shares.

Our last IPO speedometer provides indications of a recovery with an improvement in the number of new companies entering the market over the next 12 months, but there is still much to be done to shore up what could be a fragile recovery.

Meanwhile, the mood in the City remained bleak as another day brought a new multi-billion pound takeaway deal.

Dan Coatsworth of broker AJ Bell spoke of a time of crisis as London fights to preserve the integrity of the UK market.