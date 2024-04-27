Business
The exodus of 100 billion from the London Stock Exchange
Businesses worth around 100 billion are disappearing London Stock market so far this year, either by redemption or by moving the main residence of their actions abroad, and experts fear there is much more to come.
Research by the Evening Standard and investment bank Peel Hunt shows that companies worth more than 26 billion have already agreed to be sold in 2024, to other listed or private companies. equity.
This comes with a set value of 38 billion for companies that move their principals SEO abroad. And Anglo-American today rejected the biggest takeover offer so far, saying BHP31 billion euros offer undervalued the company and was opportunistic.
Including the current overall figure thereof agreement takes the total into walk capital involved in the exodus at 95 billion.
City experts are watching for an increase in BHP supply. Another multi-billion deal closed today for a cybersecurity company. Dark trace.
Charles Hall, head of research at Peel Hunts, said: “There are 21 companies in the bidding process, including 12 in the FTSE 350.
He warned: We are rapidly exporting some of our best growth companies, with Darktrace moving into US private equity. This truly demonstrates the dire state of the London market and the urgent need for measures to restore competitiveness and the flow of funds, including the removal of stamp duty, pension reform and the introduction of the UK ISA.
Any deal struck for Anglo would take the trend into the top quarter of the FTSE 100.
Business leaders are already expressing frustration at relatively low levels evaluations for large London companies, especially compared to those offered by their main rival new York.
The flight from the City has already reached high-profile businesses. Packaging manufacturer DS Smith is bought by an offer of 5.7 billion from International Paper.
And even bigger earthquakes could occur in the future. Wael Sawan, CEO of the UK's largest company, Shellis widely seen as having given London two years' notice to raise valuations before a possible transfer of its listing to the United States.
Speculation over the bid was dubbed the Great London Fire Sale by City commentators and it helped to capture the headlines. assessment of the FTSE 100 to be recorded, which nevertheless remain below the historic highs observed in New York, its main rival. City experts were preparing for more action.
Tony Cross, of investment database Investegate, said: At what point is Anglos management put in a bind, where they must accept a hostile offer or find a listing venue with a more accurate valuation ?
He highlighted a larger question: why does the London market seem incapable of accurately valuing even the largest companies?
Concern over a fall in the amount of UK assets bought by investors has prompted the government to attract more liquidity to the market, to support demand for shares and push up valuations. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's so-called Mansion House reforms, unveiled last July, and his plans to cut Britain's savings ISA are designed to inject more liquidity into the market.
Peel Hunts Hall added: “It is crucial that we maintain the momentum of the Mansion House reforms and initiatives such as the UK ISA, to help London's capital market fulfill its vital role in serving the economy in his outfit. »
He also highlighted hopes for renewed interest through a resumption of IPOs, when companies first raise capital through the sale of shares.
Our last IPO speedometer provides indications of a recovery with an improvement in the number of new companies entering the market over the next 12 months, but there is still much to be done to shore up what could be a fragile recovery.
Meanwhile, the mood in the City remained bleak as another day brought a new multi-billion pound takeaway deal.
Dan Coatsworth of broker AJ Bell spoke of a time of crisis as London fights to preserve the integrity of the UK market.
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/crisis-time-100-billion-exodus-103115400.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- All Eve Outfits in Stellar Blade – Big Outfit List 2024
- The exodus of 100 billion from the London Stock Exchange
- My take on product management at Meta vs. Google or how to evaluate {Google,Meta} offers
- Moray Council marks International Workers' Remembrance Day
- Identifying new liver defenders: the role of resident macrophages
- Donald Trump comes to Utah for campaign fundraiser Deseret News
- Abbey Nightclub in West Hollywood Sold for $27 Million (Report)
- Ronan Farrow: It's a parallel between the Trump and Weinstein cases
- A surprising 14-year Walking Dead acting record shows who the franchise's true main character is
- WARMINGTON: There is no tackling in hockey
- The British look that made Dua Lipa a Versace muse
- Leading the Process of Preparing and Accelerating Indonesia's OECD Membership, President Joko Widodo Appoints Coordinating Minister of Economy to Lead the OECD National Team