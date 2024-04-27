Hong Kong stock market struggles to regain investor confidence

Roula Khalaf, editor-in-chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

If Carlson Tong is lucky, he may have chosen the right time to take over as chairman of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and try to revive the animal spirits in the city that likes to present itself as the financial center of Asia.

In the week that the board approved his appointment, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 8.8 percent, its best weekly performance since late 2011.

On Tong's side, there is the promise of additional aid from Beijing for the territory's stock market. China's securities regulator, announcing the measures earlier this month, highlighted Hong Kong's importance as a financial center.

The market is in dire need of support. Despite this week's rally, driven by mainland investors, the Hang Seng Index has fallen more than 43% from the start of 2021, while the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearings share price has fallen by more by 51% over the same period.

The exchange's problems were highlighted this week when a series of initial public offerings, including the city's largest this year, sank on their first day of trading.

A Hong Kong-based OPL lawyer described the market environment as brutal, as everyone is fighting for their own survival.

The number of IPOs and proceeds raised are simply poor and sentiment is low. It is very difficult to find investors, the lawyer said. Besides money from China, [at present] very few investors are really very interested in the Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets.

HKEX's weak financial results reflect the gloom: Profits fell 13 percent in the first quarter and average daily turnover for stocks fell 22 percent year-on-year. The decline in revenue was partially offset by higher revenue from the HKEX-owned London Metal Exchange. Yet the exchange now ranks only 10th globally in terms of IPO volumes so far this year, behind exchanges like Athens and a group of regional rivals.

Hong Kong IPOs raised $604 million in the first three months of this year with 12 deals the majority of which came from mainland China, compared with $851 million from 17 deals in the same period a year earlier early. Things are obviously not going well, said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Hong Kong-based Kingston Securities.

Turning the situation around is the challenge for Tong, an accountant and former chairman of the city's market regulator, and Bonnie Chan, the exchange's former co-chief operating officer who was named chief executive last month, replacing Nicolas Aguzin .

Tong told the Financial Times in November that it was important to continue promoting the city as an international financial center and ensure it could exploit its strengths. [as] a super connector between China and the rest of the world. HKEX has opened offices in London and New York in recent months.

For the new management team, the key lies in finding significant opportunities to connect with the fast-growing financial hubs of Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Chan said this week. HKEX would also continue to capitalize on China's long-term growth.

Earlier this month, the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced plans to encourage large mainland companies to list in the city and expand the product range for the city's Stock Connect programs , which connect the financial markets of Hong Kong and mainland China. Xi Jinping clearly stated…it is necessary to consolidate and strengthen Hong Kong's status as an international financial center, the statement said.

It's a big boost for the market, said Robert Lee, a Hong Kong lawmaker. The market expects more measures to be released.

But a Hong Kong-based chief executive of a mainland Chinese brokerage remains skeptical. I do not think so [Tongs] a nomination would actually change everything. This appointment reflects the trend of HKEX's operation in the future, with old-fashioned premises lacking motivation to change or pursue reforms.

Industry players are also not very optimistic about the return of foreign investors.

Will foreign investors return 100% to the Hong Kong stock market? Maybe not, said Kingston Securities Wong. As the US elections approach, Sino-US tensions will persist and continue to cast a shadow over Hong Kong, particularly for foreign investors.

In this context, banks, including HSBC and Morgan Stanley, are cutting jobs. Law firms, including Kirkland, have also cut jobs. HSBC declined to comment on reports of job cuts, but a spokesperson said the bank was continuing to invest and grow its business. Morgan Stanley and Kirkland declined to comment.

Everyone was ready to do business in China, said the head of investment banking for the Asia-Pacific region at a Western bank. [But] all the Chinese are now trying to attack Southeast Asia or Japan.

For all three IPOs this week, demand was clearly weak.

Raising nearly HK$2.6 billion ($332 million), Chinese bubble tea chain ChaPanda was Hong Kong's largest IPO so far in 2024. But the chain, also known as Chabaidao, fell 38% from its listing price of HK$17.50. on its first trading day.

Shares of Mobvoi, a Chinese artificial intelligence group that counts Google among its earliest backers, fell about 21% in their stock market debut Wednesday. Construction services provider Tianjin Construction Development, meanwhile, closed down 39 percent on its first trading day.

It is clearly time for the Hong Kong stock market to reset, said Sally Wong, chief executive of the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association.

As we are currently in a period of transition and [Hong Kong] is repositioning… With a more diverse investor base, there are still many opportunities ahead, Wong said.